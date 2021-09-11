NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians commented on RB Ronald Jones lost a fumble and didn’t play another snap on Thursday night: “He struggled mentally to get over it.” (Rick Stroud)

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold admits that he didn’t play well enough during his time with the New York Jets.

“I feel like, for me, every opportunity I’ve found a way to kind of take advantage of,” Darnold said, via David Newton of ESPN. “The Jets was kind of the first time in my life that I got something — and that was taken away from me, for multiple reasons. I definitely didn’t play good enough in my stint there. And I put it on myself.”

Darnold added that there were times that he missed a read or open receiver with the Jets.

“And that’s the end of it,” Darnold said. “We had a good system in New York. And there were countless plays where I messed up a read or I didn’t throw it to the open guy.”

Panthers WR Robby Anderson believes Darnold will do well in HC Matt Rhule‘s system and is glad they’ve been reunited in Carolina.

“That probably was a part of why we are where we are,” Anderson said. “You get aligned with people you’re supposed to be around.”

In regards to acquiring Darnold, Rhule said other teams and the Jets had nothing but positive reviews about the quarterback.

“I went around to all the different pro days and saw guys on other teams,” Rhule said. “I couldn’t find a guy that said something [negative]. They were all, ‘I believe in Sam Darnold. He’s got a fire in his belly.’ In talking to the Jets personnel, they loved him.’’

Saints

A deeper look shows that Saints DE Marcus Davenport hasn’t been as much of a disappointment as his meager career sack total of 12 might indicate. Compared to first-round pass rushers drafted in the past three years, Davenport is near the top in pressure rate and pass rush win rate. But he knows he ultimately is going to be judged by sacks.

“It might sound bad, but I want the stats and all that,” Davenport said via PFF’s Doug Kyed. “I know that there’s a process to get them, but even then, that’s the result. Really, disruption is the result that I’m going for every time, but nah, I want it all.”

Saints’ HC Sean Payton spoke to the media about the trade for CB Bradley Roby : “The trick was, there were 2 or 3 options. Man, I credit Mickey and Khai and those guys. We just didn’t know of his availability. For us, right now, we already had two third-round picks and there is a chance we’ll get a third one with a compensatory.” (Luke Johnson)

spoke to the media about the trade for CB : “The trick was, there were 2 or 3 options. Man, I credit Mickey and Khai and those guys. We just didn’t know of his availability. For us, right now, we already had two third-round picks and there is a chance we’ll get a third one with a compensatory.” (Luke Johnson) Payton said the pick in the Roby trade is their regular third-round pick, not the compensatory pick from the hiring of Terry Fontenot. (Nick Underhill)