NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Rick Stroud reports that the Buccaneers have done research on Browns QB Baker Mayfield in the event that he becomes available via trade.
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Buccaneers have an interest in acquiring QB Deshaun Watson but still have salary cap issues to sort out this offseason.
- According to Greg Auman, the Buccanneers have told veteran S Andrew Adams that they will not re-sign him this offseason.
- Buccaneers OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka said he is learning the business of the NFL with several teammates departing this offseason : “I’m trying to figure out what goes on. People are leaving, all that. It’s kind of crazy … in the NFL, it’s just day by day.” (Greg auman)
- Tryon-Shoyinka said he is ready to inherit Jason Pierre-Paul‘s starting role if he doesn’t return this offseason: “I’d love to have the opportunity. If the opportunity comes, I’ll be ready for it. Time will tell.” (Greg Auman)
Panthers
- Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer writes that the Panthers are “absolutely” still interested in Deshaun Watson and have been in contact with the Texans about how a potential trade would be structured.
- Although a deal is “far from done,” Alexander notes that Carolina is prepping in case they must make a move and have been inquiring on Watson’s personal character.
- Joe Person mentions that the Panthers can create $3.5 million in caps space by releasing veteran CB A.J. Bouye.
Saints
- Saints’ LT Terron Armstead appeared on Sirius XM NFL Radio and discussed how he is approaching free agency for the first time in his career. We currently have him ranked No. 1 in our list of top free agents for 2022: “I don’t want to rule out the Saints...Winning is definitely always the top priority for me.”
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints are interested in trading for QB Deshaun Watson but would have massive cap issues to deal with if they did so.
