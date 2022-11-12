NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Rams, Matthew Stafford

Buccaneers

Regarding Buccaneers QB Tom Brady saying that he’s been embarrassed by the team’s effort level, the quarterback clarified that everything hasn’t been up to standard this season and wants them to control what they can more effectively.

“What can we control?” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “We can certainly control our attitude, our effort. I think everything has been below the line this year. We’re 4-5. . . . I don’t think there’s any reason to be happy about anything we’ve done. Obviously, we’re not playing to our standards – we’re not there from an effort standpoint, execution standpoint, or emotional standpoint. We’ve got to figure it out – this is a good place to do it.”

Matthew Stafford

Rams HC Sean McVay refused to reveal if QB Matthew Stafford is currently diagnosed with a concussion.

“I can’t answer that,” McVay told reporters. “He’s going through that protocol.”

McVay also mentioned that he is happy with the way RB Cam Akers has bounced back after rumors swirled that he would be traded at the deadline.

“He’s done good,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked. I thought when he ended up coming back last week, we had already had a good amount of the preparation done, but he ended up doing a great job towards the latter part of it with what he could control. I thought he contributed. He’s had a really good week, he’s practiced well, and he’s done a great job in meetings. You can’t ask of anything other than the things that Cam’s done.”

Rams

Regarding Rams HC Sean McVay saying their 3-5 performance thus far is the most adversity he’s faced as a head coach, DC Raheem Morris thinks it’s an opportunity to respond and show mental toughness.

“But it’s a great opportunity for you to get that coach speak out and to go act on those things, to show mental toughness, to show the will to fight back, to show all those things that we want to be, to show our attacking mentality, to show how we’re not going to just lay down for anybody,” Morris said, via ProFootballTalk.

Morris had high praise of rookie CB Derion Kendrick’s performance when filling in for David Long, Troy Hill, and Jalen Ramsey. However, Kendrick could have his role reduced going forward with the return of their usual cornerback starters.

“He’s been outstanding. First of all, let’s talk about being a rookie and then being thrust into that role when he went out there,” Morris said, via RamsWire. “Troy went down, D-Lo went down. Those guys came back, they had more limited roles, eased them back into it a little bit. D-Lo was last week playing dime, Troy came back in last week, and assumed the base. This week we can get a little bit more D-Lo, a little bit more Troy, little bit more Jalen (Ramsey), getting back to how we were to start the season. Still possibly a little bit of DK, but for a rookie being thrust out there in those situations versus Tom Brady, you’ve got to give the guy a lot of credit.”

Morris doesn’t fault Kendrick for conceding the game-winning touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 9 and thinks the team is still supportive of him.

“That last one, had a nice double team, Tom (Brady) and a nice play throwing through the second window, you get forced to the next window, try to make a play to lose that football game is tough,” Morris said. “And that’s tough on anybody, not just a rookie, but particularly being a rookie in those situations is a lot. I give him nothing but credit, how he handled himself, his composure, his mental toughness, his ability to stay connected with his team and his guys having his back. I don’t think there’s one person that turned their back on him for giving up a game-winning touchdown, cause that’s what’s happened. That’s the reality you’ve got to deal with as a corner.”