NFC Notes: Bucky Irving, Adam Thielen, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Buccaneers got RB Bucky Irving back in Week 13 and are getting close to full health on offense, with WR Mike Evans being the biggest contributor still out. Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield thinks they are so close to where they want to be offensively as they enter the stretch run.

“Today felt like we were very, very close,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “Guys took the message and a lot of things at heart during the week of practice, so we just have to be able to continue to translate it to the game field. But, that’s the mentality we’re looking for – guys understand that if you handle it and you prepare like that, good things will happen and go from there.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said “it’s a possibility” that WR Mike Evans could return to practice this week. (Adam Schefter)

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales wouldn’t answer a question about whether they would have interest in bringing WR Adam Thielen back pending his release from the Vikings. (Joe Person)

injured his thumb in Week 13’s win over the Rams. (Mike Kaye) Panthers G Robert Hunt is getting stronger following his biceps injury, and Canales said they will handle his potential return on a week-to-week basis: “The focus has to be on Robert’s health. . . . If we have a chance to get Rob back, he will be back.” (David Newton)

Saints

Saints K Charlie Smyth made his NFL debut in Week 13 and made his only attempt from 56 yards out. Smyth’s kicking coach, Tadgh Leader, thought that kick would have been good from much further out and praised Smyth’s composure in the moment, as if he had made that kick numerous times.

“That kick would have been good from 65-67 odd yards,” Leader said, via ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler and Katherine Terrell. “I was just debriefing with him there, and he was saying, it just felt so natural. And then the ball just flew a mile.”

“Two years ago, he had no clue what this was. He had no exposure and to see him lining up the kick [today] and just looking so composed, that was the biggest thing about him. … The overriding sense of composure he’s had.”