NFC Notes: Budda Baker, George Kittle, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle has faith in his team no matter what quarterback is named the starter for 2023.

“I think John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan did such a great job of creating this roster with depth and All-Star players at multiple positions, at important positions, that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we definitely have a chance to win a lot of football games,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we’re in prime position to get back to that [NFC Championship Game] that we lost in last year.”

Cardinals

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort said during a media appearance that the team is having conversations with the agent of S Budda Baker.

“Budda was here,” Ossenfort said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “We expected Budda to be here this week,” adding that Baker will be here the entirety of the minicamp. He’s a big part of this team.”

“I’ve made my feelings very clear how I feel about Budda, and the rest of the organization (has) as well,” Ossenfort added. “We were just excited to see him around the building. I think we’re going to continue to keep our discussions and line of communication open, which Budda’s been great. His representation’s been great. We’re going to get through this week here and see where we’re at.” Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon told reporters that S Budda Baker didn’t practice on Tuesday because he’s working “through some things” which he then explained was related to Baker’s contract. (Josh Weinfuss)

told reporters that S didn’t practice on Tuesday because he’s working “through some things” which he then explained was related to Baker’s contract. (Josh Weinfuss) Gannon isn’t sure if Baker will participate in Wednesday’s minicamp practice squad.

Cardinals former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons confirmed he’s moving to defensive back: “Moving forward I’ll be with the defensive backs.” (Josh Weinfuss) Seahawks The signing of S Julian Love was a little curious by the Seahawks this offseason given they’ve already dedicated major resources to veterans Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. It’s not like Seattle had a ton of money to burn this offseason either. But Adams is coming off of a severe injury, and even when he’s back in the lineup Love is confident his playing time “will work itself out.” It helps that he can play all over the secondary and doesn’t have to necessarily leave the field when Adams is back. “When you have a team, you try to put the best players on the field for each situation,” Love said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “That’s my mindset. I have starts at every DB position, so I am a versatile player, and I’m just trying to take advantage. I have a good group around me so I don’t have to do anything outside of myself. I can just lean on the guy next to me and do my job.”