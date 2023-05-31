NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance feels like he’s finally having fun with the game again after not getting playing time as a rookie and missing most of last season with a broken ankle.

“I really feel like I’m having fun playing football again,” Lance said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “It’s hard those first years, my first year and especially and then last year. … I finally feel like I’m able to just have fun and enjoy it again.”

Lance said he’s had a great offseason given he’s been able to focus on football instead of an injury.

“It’s been an awesome offseason for me just being able to spend time finally getting back to football,” Lance said.

As for his role, Lance said he’s focused on competing for whatever he can earn.

“Nothing’s changed for me,” Lance said. “As far as the stuff with Brock, that’s the same thing I told you guys last year at the end of the year, my opportunity is just to come in and compete and that’s all I wanted. I don’t want to take anything away from Brock, and no one should be able to take anything away from Brock. … I just want an opportunity to compete.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker has seemingly been at odds with the team this offseason even going as far as requesting a trade. The veteran safety now says he will make his appearance at OTAs before he starts getting fined.

“Oh yeah, of course, I’ll be there when it’s time to be there,” Baker told Cameron Cox of 12Sports. “When it’s time to be there, I’ll be there smiling and [be] the same regular guy that I am. For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect, letting my agent handle all that type of stuff. I’m continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic, being the best person I can be outside of football, and just enjoying life. Enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day, and just excited to go back and play football again.”

“This whole offseason I’ve been focused on getting stronger and getting built better,” Baker added. “I hate missing games. Being angry and mad about not getting to play. That pissed me off. I want to never have a situation like that happen again.”

Field Yates notes the Cardinals are set to gain $3.215 million in cap space by way of post-June 1 cut designations.

Rams

Former Toledo DT Desjuan Johnson was the final pick of the draft by the Rams and told reporters he is hoping to be as impactful as 49ers QB Brock Purdy was when he was made Mr. Irrelevant in last year’s draft by San Francisco.

“Call me Mr. Irrelevant. I ain’t trippin’. I’m just ready to play football,” Johnson told WTOL 11. “Everybody was making it seem bad. Like, it’s just a name. I understand the things that come with it and everything, but at the end of the day, I got picked, and I’m ready to prove that I’m there, and I’m ready to play.”

“I didn’t get picked in the mid or first rounds, but that doesn’t mean I have to stand alone,” Johnson added. “But you know, how I do in the NFL, I just have to go in there and make a name for myself and make as many plays as I can. Be out there, be relevant, be for the team.”