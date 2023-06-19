NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance confirmed he never considered requesting a trade and enjoys working with QB coach Brian Griese, assistant QB coach Klay Kubiak, and passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.

“No, not at all. I knew where I wanted to be,” Lance said, via NinersWire. “Even going back to last year, like I said, I just wanted my opportunity to compete. For me, I love it here. I love the coaching staff, I love working with Griese and Klay (Kubiak), and now Klint (Kubiak) as well. Love the quarterback room. Love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Lance worked with the first team during the first couple of OTA practices but points out that a lot of players are missing right now.

“I think he did for today and yesterday,” Shanahan said, via NinersWire. “So far, yeah he has, but it’ll even out. We’ll make sure to get that right… The ‘first team’s’ kind of funny because there’s no line out there. Most of our receivers are second and third team on the first team today, so I’m curious what everyone thinks first, and second, and third team is.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon was glad to see S Budda Baker at their mandatory minicamp. However, he did not participate in practice as his representation negotiates a contract extension.

“It was good to have him in the building today,” Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Smile on his face. He was asking a bunch of questions. I told the coaches, you better be on your toes cause he’s going to ask good questions. The dialogue has been great, and I’m ready to get [No.] 3 back out there.”

Gannon was non-committal when asked if Baker would participate in the final day of the minicamp.

“We’ll see,” Gannon said. “We take it day by day and then make adjustments as we go.”

Gannon isn’t concerned about Baker requiring time in practice to learn his system.

“It’s really just the verbiage and making sure that he’s in the right spot and doing the right things,” Gannon said. “A couple things, we give all our players one, two, three things, at max, to make sure they’re working on in their game.”

Rams

The Rams haven’t yet seen a solid return on the second-round pick they invested in WR Tutu Atwell but as he enters his third season he drew praise from HC Sean McVay for his work during OTAs.

“I think Tutu Atwell has been outstanding,” McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “He’s been a real bright spot. Very comfortable, you can see the comfort in just playing a lot of snaps last year, gaining some confidence, and then being able to move around, that’ll be really valuable.”