NFC Notes: Budda Baker, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance noted that he is only looking for the chance to compete for the starting spot ahead of this season following his 2022 injury.

“My opportunity is just to come in to compete, and that’s all I wanted,” Lance said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So for me, I don’t want to take anything away from Brock, and no one should be able to take anything away from Brock. He did what he did last year, and he deserves all the credit in the world for it. As I said, for me, I just wanted an opportunity to compete.”

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker requested a trade earlier this offseason in lieu of a new contract and has not been at voluntary OTAs so far. However, it doesn’t appear much of a market has formed, at least not for Arizona’s asking price, and Baker says he won’t hold out when the schedule shifts from voluntary to mandatory.

“Oh yeah, of course, I’ll be there when it’s time to be there,” Baker said via 12News’ Cameron Cox. “When it’s time to be there, I’ll be there smiling and (be) the same regular guy that I am.” Baker added he’s letting his agent focus on his request for a new contract and he’s focusing on getting ready for the season. “For me personally, I’m just letting the business aspect handle the business aspect. Letting my agent handle all that type of stuff,” Baker said. “I’m continuing to have tunnel vision on my work ethic, being the best person I can be outside of football and just enjoying life. Enjoying this offseason, enjoying working hard each and every day, and just excited to go back and play football again.” Rams Rams second-round OL Steve Avila told reporters that the transition from high school to college was harder than what’s experienced in the jump to the NFL. “Not really. I know for me, the transition from high school to college was tough, but I feel like you kind of get a taste of how things are a little bit. So this transition was a lot easier. It’s actually my first time being away from home, but again, it’s California. It’s a great place, so it’s been awesome,” Avila said, via RamsWire.com. Avila added that he’s trying to absorb the help he’s received from the veterans on the team. “There’s a lot of younger guys in there too – I’m talking younger, like under 30 – but they all know what they’re doing,” Avila said. “Taking in all the coaching I can and it’s definitely a bunch of camaraderie going around. Got a good group of people. I’m learning stuff every day so I know especially being a rookie and how they do things, so it’s all fun.”