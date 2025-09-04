NFC Notes: Calais Campbell, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers G Dominick Puni is feeling good about his knee and his chances to play in Week 1 after dealing with a PCL issue. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Calais Campbell is back on the Cardinals after starting his career in Arizona in 2008, playing there for the next eight years. The veteran defensive lineman said coming back to the Cardinals “made more sense” this offseason, saying they’re “on the cusp” of being really successful.

“Coming back here just made more sense,” Campbell said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “A team on the cusp, in position to do some things, young talented guys who need help.”

Campbell is entering the 18th year of his career and still feels he’s a dominant player.

“My recent history, I can still dominate with the way I feel, and that’s what matters,” Campbell said. “I still have the ability to take over and make plays. It just might not be every play like I want it to be. I tell these young guys, ‘I wish you could’ve seen me.’ But my mind is exceptional. And I still have enough athleticism to make the plays I need to make.”

Campbell reflected on the early years of his career when Bertrand Berry would keep him after practice to work on things.

“He’d come up to me after practice, and I’d be thinking, practice is over, because I don’t know anything, so it’s ‘What next?’ You’re following the herd,” Campbell said. “And he was like, ‘Nah. Come here.’ We’d work after practice, helped me on my first step, my get-off.”

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Cardinals worked out UDFA LB Stone Blanton on Monday.

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Rams S Quentin Lake is an extension candidate before the season starts.