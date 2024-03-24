NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Aaron Jones, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

When asked if he fully expects the Bears to draft him at No. 1 overall, USC QB Caleb Williams said you can never be too sure given circumstances can change at any moment: “I wouldn’t say it’s my full expectation. Obviously, things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it’s around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot can change. You take it day by day. And handle and control what you can control.” (Dan Weiderer)

The Bears met with Williams for dinner the night before his pro day. (Steve Wyche)

Bears TE Gerald Everett‘ s two-year, $12 million contract includes a signing bonus of $2,000,000, a guaranteed base salary of $4,060,000 in 2024, and a non-guaranteed salary of $5,060,000 in 2025. He can also earn a total of $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses and $200,000 in workout bonuses, via OverTheCap.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy met with the Bears before his pro day. The Bears also met with Texas DT Byron Murphy II. (Tony Pauline)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love spoke on his excitement for the 2024 season and mentioned how he feels it’s the perfect time for the Packers to build on their run last year and compete for the Super Bowl.

“We’re all very hungry for this upcoming year,” Love said, via The Pivot Podcast. “The confidence from top to bottom is there. The organization believes that it’s the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we’re gonna do it.”

Vikings

With the recent trend of devaluing the running back position throughout the NFL, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah believes it may have gotten to the point where teams are undervaluing what difference makers can do at the position.

“We get the conversation about running backs and age and different things like that,” Adofo-Mensah said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer-Press. “Maybe that dynamic has gone a little too far to the other side, and teams are realizing that there are still really good players at their value. It’s a position where we can really upgrade performance pretty efficiently. We’re excited to have [Aaron Jones].”

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Vikings were one of the teams “that poked around” on CB L’Jarius Sneed before he was traded to the Titans.

before he was traded to the Titans. The Vikings are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd, per Ryan Fowler.