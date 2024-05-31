NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, AJ Dillon, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus noted they aren’t easing first-round QB Caleb Williams into the offense and they want him exposed to every element with no limitations.

“We’re not holding back,” Eberflus said, via Lucas Hunt of the Bears Wire. “We’re giving him a lot of information. We’re giving him the offense and you want to be able to go through the whole offense before the offseason gets done, primarily most of it, and work it into the summer. We’ll have a plan for him there and work him into training camp and then go from there.”

AJ Dillon

Packers RB AJ Dillon admitted he had other opportunities but he felt remaining in Green Bay was the best fit for him.

“Obviously money-wise, there was maybe a little more here or a little more there, a little less there,” Dillon said, via PFT. “It wasn’t really that big of a deal. It was more so where I felt like I could just be the best, and be the best for the team.”

Dillon also added that a huge deciding factor for him remaining in Wisconsin was his family.

“I’ve got a one-year-old son, and obviously I love Green Bay,” Dillon said. “Take that away from the Packers — no disrespect to the Packers — but Green Bay will be my home after, regardless if I go somewhere else, or I did go somewhere else. So I think it’s one of those things where, as the man of your house, you have to make the best decision for you and your family, and that was it. Obviously, money was a factor. Obviously, role on the team and all that stuff. But at the end of the day, I can’t say it more than just best decision for me and my family.”

Packers

Packers TE Tucker Kraft said he suffered a torn pectoral while doing speed-bench press workouts his week.

“Just a regular lift,” Kraft said, via Bill Huber of FanNation. “It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”

Packers OT Zach Tom also sustained an injury while lifting weights and expects to be recovered by mid-August.

“I had surgery about a month ago,” Tom said. “I was in the sling for a little bit. Now, we’re working our way back into it, doing some exercises. They said it was about an eight- to 12-week recovery from the date of surgery, so, hopefully, I should be back at least by mid-August.”

Tom feels like he learned a lot last season as a starter and is focused on allowing fewer sacks.

“However many sacks I gave up is too many,” Tom said. “This was really my first year starting and I was able to go up against some of those premier guys. Learned a lot. Now, this year, come back even better. I’ve got big goals in mind for this year.”