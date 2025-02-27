NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Aidan Hutchinson, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles is confident HC Ben Johnson will help Caleb Williams reach the “next level” with his development.

“I really believe that his relationship with Caleb is gonna be able to take this thing to the next level,” Poles said, via PFT. “Obviously that’s gonna be a journey in itself for a young quarterback to adapt to a new system, but I’ll go back to just the way Ben communicates. I think we’re going to be able to really get Caleb where he needs to be and elevate this whole team.”

Johnson expects Williams to be “very hungry” in 2025.

“I think we’re gonna get a very hungry, a very passionate version of Caleb,” Johnson said. “He’s determined to be one of the greats.”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard has “full faith” in EDGE Aidan Hutchinson returning to form after suffering a season-ending broken tibia and fibula.

“That guy was having a phenomenal year,” Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett. “That guy’s willing to drop into coverage if it deems they’re turning three people in protection to him. He’ll drop out without hesitation and understand the coverage aspect of it, want to pour into that. So I have full faith in Hutch.”

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was non-committal about CB Jaire Alexander returning to the team next season.

“We’ll see,” Gutekunst said, via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “We’re working through that. He certainly could be, but I think we’ll work through that as we go. We’ve got to get him out there now. I think obviously, we’ve talked about (how) there’s been a lot of frustration on his part. He wants to be out there badly and not being able to be out there at his best has frustrated him and that has frustrated our football team, too, because we’re better with him. But we’ll see.”

Gutekunst didn’t want to place a label of “CB1” on Keisean Nixon, but added that his talent is undeniable and he will be a part of the team moving forward.

“I think he played really, really well,” Gutekunst said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I think he really fit what Jeff (Hafley) was trying to do. First of all, he’s an outstanding competitor. I didn’t blink when we asked him to do that, but I just think his athleticism and his ability … with his eyes and his ability to tackle served us well out there. For me, he may not have the length that some of those guys on the outside have, but his awareness and ball skills make up for that.”