NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said there’s a notable improvement entering his second year in the NFL but they still have a lot to clean up to play complimentary football

“I think it’s just a different year, different vibe,” Williams said, via ESPN. “I think we’ve done a good job in some of those games; I would say that last year we didn’t do a good job in close games, tight games. I think we’ve won those games, and now we need to get to the point where we’re hitting on all cylinders as a team, all three phases of football, to be able to go out there and put up a lot of points and keep the other side with the least amount of points possible.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson noted that in years past the team would not be able to close out games that they’re currently finishing now.

“This particular team in years past would find ways to lose games, and now we’re finding ways to win games,” Johnson said. “So I think they’re looking to change that narrative. Now that we’ve done that, we’ve got to continue to develop that killer instinct. We’re going to continue to get better there. But I think it’s a really good group. I can’t say enough good things about our locker room. We really have zero issues with discipline or anything of that nature. These guys just want to come out and play ball and win games and be there for their teammates. Usually, you’ve got some bad apples in there, but we really don’t. We have just a really strong locker room.”

Johnson praised Williams and said that he’s getting better on a weekly basis.

“I do think he’s getting better every week,” Johnson said. “There’s ups and there’s downs. And some weeks are better than others, which we knew. But he’s in a lot better place now with his process than he was to start the season. The week isn’t necessarily smooth sailing always, but I think that’s to be expected with Year 1 in a new system. So he’s learning, and he’s spending a lot of time at it, so I’m very pleased with his approach. I think we’ve got the right group of guys around him to help support him. And so I think we’re going to continue to see him take off here the second half of the season.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team had some trade offers come across their table but nothing that intrigued their interest.

“There was things that popped up,” Campbell said, via Lions Wire. “There was some things here and there. But there was nothing that was, I would say, enough to be noteworthy.”

Campbell said Kayode Awosika will be at left guard in practice this week with Christian Mahogany out, and added he is considering moving C Graham Glasgow to guard. (Pouncy)

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said WR Dontayvion Wicks was limited at practice on Wednesday while DE Lukas Van Ness will not practice. (Weston Hodkiewicz)

said WR was limited at practice on Wednesday while DE will not practice. (Weston Hodkiewicz) LaFleur also revealed they sent RB MarShawn Lloyd to the west coast to get his body right: “Sounds like results were promising but we’ll see.” (Hodkiewicz)

to the west coast to get his body right: “Sounds like results were promising but we’ll see.” (Hodkiewicz) Green Bay WR Matthew Golden was limited at Wednesday’s practice after he left Week 9’s loss with a shoulder injury. (Matt Schneidman)

was limited at Wednesday’s practice after he left Week 9’s loss with a shoulder injury. (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur spoke on the kicking situation: “I think every time it’s a competitive situation. We’re going to have both guys kick today and see where Brandon is at.” (Ryan Wood)