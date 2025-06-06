NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers, Nate Hobbs

Bears

Albert Breer of SI.com reported that HC Ben Johnson has been working with QB Caleb Williams on his body language, with Johnson mentioning that he is working with this on the entire team and doesn’t want anyone hanging their head when a play doesn’t go their way.

“Early in the process, we sat down and watched some tape from a year ago, and we talked it through,” Johnson said. “It’s like, ‘Do we really want to? Is this what we want to look like or not?’ We come to an agreement: ‘No, it’s not, OK, we learn from it, we move on to the next thing.’ Body language is a huge thing. Demeanor. We don’t want to be a palms-up team where we’re questioning everything. No, no, no — to me, that’s a little bit of a sign of weakness. We don’t want to exhibit that from anybody on the team.”

Lions

After their first practice time together at rookie minicamp, new Lions WR Scottie Montgomery was thoroughly impressed with third-round WR Isaac TeSlaa‘s mental composure through all the new installs.

“No. 1 thing was poise,” Montgomery said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “We threw a lot at him mentally. I challenged him, put him at multiple positions to see if he could handle that. Brought him along as fast as we could. He didn’t blink an eye. … What you saw is a guy that definitely belonged, and his physical talent and ability showed that not only did he belong, but he’s exactly what we thought he was at this point in time. Just gotta grow and develop as a player.”

Packers

With Packers CB Jaire Alexander‘s future with the team in doubt, DC Jeff Hafley is having CB Nate Hobbs work both inside and outside for the team.

“We’re going to have him do both,” Hafley said, via ESPN. “When you’re getting ready for free agency and you’re evaluating tape, it’s one thing that you love about him. He’s had a lot of success inside, and I thought his tape outside was equally as good. He is competitive, he’s tough, he is physical, he plays the game fast, you can tell he loves it. It just jumps off the tape. I don’t know if you guys watched any of it, but it certainly jumps off the tape the way the guy plays. And he’s been a great addition, and he does give you that versatility where you can move him around — and again, I’m a big fan of that.”

Hafley is excited about rookie CBs Micah Robinson and Jonathan Baldwin, both who have an opportunity to play a key role in the defense as early as next season.

“Micah had a good year this year at Tulane,” Hafley said. “He’s got great footspeed, he sees the game really well, he anticipates things, he’s very instinctive. I think he has a ton of upside and I’m excited to get to work with him. And Baldwin from UNLV, he’s a guy when you watch his tape, he’s another guy — he plays safety, he plays nickel, he’s physical, he’ll come up in the run game, he’s got really good ball skills, as Micah does. I’m a big fan of both of those guys. Both of those guys have a lot of ball production in college, which to me, as you guys know, is probably the most important thing, taking away the football.”