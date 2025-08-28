NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson said he was impressed with how QB Caleb Williams handled pre-snap adjustments in his new offense.

“He did a great job with the operation, getting the play call in, getting the guys lined up and going,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “I think there was a time he had to switch protection and I thought he did a nice job on that. He made a couple of big time throws in there, too. More than anything, we had some pre-snap issues over the course of camp that plagued us and the first unit didn’t have any of those (against Buffalo).”

Johnson on CB Jaylon Johnson being available for Week 1: “That’s been the target date, but we’ll see.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears GM Ryan Poles said fifth-round CB Zah Frazier will miss the 2025 season due to a personal issue he is dealing with that was discovered after he was drafted. (Cronin)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said the team’s roster is the deepest he’s had during his tenure in Detroit.

“Year 5, this is the best we’ve felt about it from top to bottom,” Campbell said, via ESPN. “Now, that being said, there’s still holes, but I bring this up all the time, every roster has holes. You’ll never have it exactly where you totally want it, but from where we’ve come, year after year, we’ve taken it another level.”

Campbell added that the team’s defense should take a step forward and be amongst the league’s best.

“I think it’s certainly up there,” Campbell said. “I mean it’s a real good unit. We stay healthy, we continue to grow, get better, we learn from our errors. We’ve got guys that are playmakers. We’ve got guys that are smart. We can make a lot of checks. We can get into a lot of different calls. We can create turnovers. So, we’ve just got to stay healthy and we’ve got to keep getting better.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes believes second-round OL Tate Ratledge can be their long-term center and thinks his ceiling could be higher there than guard. (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

Vikings QB Carson Wentz said he didn’t want to talk details about why he didn’t sign during the offseason, but expressed his confidence that he would get a call. (Kevin Seifert)

noted WR is week-to-week with his hand injury and didn’t want to say if surgery is a possibility. (Seifert) The teams other than the 49ers that are potential suitors for WR Kendrick Bourne are the Commanders and the Vikings. (Matt Maiocco)