NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Emmanuel Forbes, Bears, Commanders, Falcons

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams briefly went into the medical tent in Week 13 after taking a worrisome blow to the left knee from Lions LB Jack Campbell. Williams said he’s fine but expressed his displeasure with the way he was hit.

“Um, knee’s fine,” Williams said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, I — that play was funky. Just put it that way. I don’t really — you know, I didn’t really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my knee. So I didn’t really get that. Definitely kind of frustrated about that one, just ’cause you know, whatever. Yeah, knee’s good. Nothing wrong with it. Think I just got a bruise. But the play was — the play was funky.”

Bears LB Daniel Hardy was fined $5,083 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 12.

Commanders

Commanders LB Bobby Wagner now has 100 tackles for the 13th consecutive season, joining LB London Fletcher as the only other player this century to do so for 13 or more seasons, and needs one more to tie Fletcher at 14 seasons. (Nicki Jhabvala)

and told him that a change of scenery can be good: “We want to wish him the best on his football journey, wherever it goes from here.” (Jhabvala) Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says the Commander’s offensive performance “felt amazing” as he scored two touchdowns on Sunday. (JP Finlay)

Falcons

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins was critical of his four-interception performance Sunday: “I have to play better. You take responsibility and go back and watch it with a really critical eye and say, ‘OK, how can I make sure this never happens again?’ Felt like that was a game we had a chance to win if I had played at the standard I expected to play.” (Josh Kendall)

