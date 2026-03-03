NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Rashan Gary, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Kevin Fishbain and Dan Wiederer of The Athletic note people around the league had great things to say about QB Caleb Williams , all praising his incredible ability to make off-schedule plays: “The best I’ve seen. Better than (Patrick) Mahomes. And I still don’t think his full arsenal has been fully unlocked.”

Additionally, people around the league share similar high opinions on HC Ben Johnson: "Just looking at it from afar, I can't see that coach failing. He has a standard. He established it. And he upholds it."

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hopes to bring OLB Rashan Gary back next season, but subtly admitted that his current salary will be a roadblock.

“Sixty pressures, 7 1/2 sacks, that’s tough to replace,” Gutekunst said, via The Athletic. “So he’s on our roster, and I expect him to play at that level or higher if he’s back next year, and we’ll see how that goes. He was impactful towards the second half of the season, maybe not as much as he was in the first, but he was impactful. And Rashan’s got all the talent in the world, and he’s produced at a high level for us since he’s been here and we would expect that next year, as well.”

A potential replacement for Gary if the team does move on from him is former fourth-round OLB Barryn Sorrell.

“Really excited about Barryn,” Gutekunst said of his 2025 fourth-round pick. “With the opportunities he was given last year, I thought he performed very, very well, especially late in the season when we needed him. I thought he did a really nice job and I think he’ll be a major part of that core group moving forward.”

Vikings

North Carolina Central RB Chris Mosley met with the Vikings at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo)

met with the Vikings at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. (Justin Melo) Penn State RB Kaytron Allen interviewed formally with the Vikings. (Tom Downey)

interviewed formally with the Vikings. (Tom Downey) Connecticut WR Skyler Bell said he met with the Vikings at the Combine. (Storrs Central)

said he met with the Vikings at the Combine. (Storrs Central) Florida OT Austin Barber said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Travis May)

said he had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Travis May) Miami OT Markel Bell had a formal Combine interview with the Vikings. (Arye Pulli)