NFC Notes: Cam Akers, Budda Baker, Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy was asked by reporters if he has had any conversations with HC Kyle Shanahan about who the starting quarterback will be this season in San Francisco.

“No, we haven’t had any kind of conversation like that,” Purdy said, via 49ersWire.com. “It’s, ‘hey, how can I be great today at practice? Let’s get these reps, let’s get the mental reps and let’s continue to grow.’ Obviously, what we put on tape last year was great and all but there’s still a lot of areas where I have to grow and get better and stuff. So that’s just where we’re at. We’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

According to his agent, former 49ers RB Frank Gore has signed a deal to become a member of the team’s front office.

Cardinals

Cardinals S Budda Baker reported to training camp one day before he received $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives, as well as a $300,000 signing bonus from the team. He now says he is all in and plans on staying with the team for the long haul despite recently requesting a trade.

“I was letting the outside noise be the outside noise, kind of laughing at it here and there,” Baker said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Getting some smiles, getting some laughs out of it, but understanding if I put my head down and grind, everything else takes care of itself. I love Arizona, and I love Arizona fans.”

“If I’m not playing up to par, you’re not going to play in this league,” Baker continued. “Understanding that and knowing that, is something, that’s why I put my head down. I understand this is a business. Yeah, I’ve been drafted here and yeah I’m blessed to be in Arizona but if I wasn’t doing what I was supposed to be doing, I wouldn’t be playing.”

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers has certainly had a roller coaster ride when it comes to his NFL career so far and knows that he must prove himself by leaving it all on the table in 2023. His rookie deal is set to expire and he will be a free agent in 2024 in an unfavorable market.

“I know what it means,” Akers said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know what’s at stake here, but I’m here to play football. That’s going to come, Lord willing, as long as I do my part. So, just here to play football. That’ll come.”

“If you ask me do I agree what’s going on with running backs? No,” Akers added. “I do think we are a value in the league. But, hey, our hands are kind of tied at this point. Just got to keep playing football. Prove it, I guess. I’m trying to shoot for the stars, man.”