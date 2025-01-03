NFC Notes: Cam Jurgens, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington won an overtime battle with the Falcons in Week 17 to secure their spot in the postseason one year after holding the second overall pick. Commanders TE Zach Ertz talked about trusting their process and sticking to what they do best despite falling behind early in the game.

“It’s really just finding that rhythm. We’re at our best when we’re playing fast and playing aggressive,” Ertz said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “We just weren’t doing that in the first half, just weren’t finding the rhythm. We just had to take a deep breath and be us. When you got a guy like Jayden pulling the strings and you got Kliff [Kingsbury] calling the plays, we feel like at any point it can flip regardless of how it’s looked up until that point in the game.”

Ertz raved about QB Jayden Daniels‘ calm demeanor while highlighting how bright he believes the franchise’s future is with Daniels at the helm.

“From the moment he got here, his poise has been second to none. He’s the most mature rookie I’ve ever been around. You couldn’t tell if he threw for 500 yards or 100 yards the way he’s out there each play. Really it’s just a calming presence for everyone because he has a quiet confidence. He knows how good he is. We know how good he is. He’s not someone that lives and dies with every play. He really is a steady influence on the team.”

“So I do think they’re building something special for down the road, but they’ve also got something special now, being able to have an opportunity to play Dallas next week, put another game on film and just see what happens at the end of the year. I love D.Q.’s constant message that every week is a championship week for us. He started saying that during preseason games to Week 1 against the Bucs. The mindset hasn’t changed for us even though the games have gotten bigger.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys released RB Ezekiel Elliott this week to give him a chance to sign with a contending team ahead of the playoffs. Owner Jerry Jones praised Elliott for his time in Dallas.

“Out of respect and appreciation for Zeke and wanting to provide him with an opportunity to pursue any potential playoff participation possible, we are releasing him from the Cowboys roster today. As I have said many times previously, Zeke’s impact as one of the greatest to ever play with the Star on their helmet will never change and is etched in our record books and history forever. We thank him, love him and wish him the absolute best,” Jones said, via the team’s site.

Elliott was suspended by the team in Week 9 for disciplinary reasons. Jones explained the decision was because he was late for a meeting.

“Well, it was a decision that Zeke understands, and so that’s the way it is,” Jones said. “And he’s one of the best team men. He’s one of the best workers that I’ve ever been around, and he was just that and has been that, and that [decision] was unconditionally a result of him being late for meetings.”

Eagles

Despite losing Hall of Fame C Jason Kelce to retirement this past offseason, the Eagles have maintained one of the best offensive lines in the league that leads one of the most dynamic rushing attacks. Philadelphia HC Nick Sirianni praised C Cam Jurgens for stepping in for Kelce this year and allowing them to continue their success upfront despite Kelce’s departure.

“I think he’s done a really nice job,” Sirianni said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “It’s never easy to replace a legend, which we all know how special of a player and leader Jason Kelce was. So he’s had to step in and fill those shoes, and I think he’s done a really nice job.”

“Obviously, you look at everything first. You look at having 13 wins. Cam is the center of a 13-win football team. He’s got to play good for that to happen. He’s played good for us to be able to do that. You’ve got a 2,000-yard rusher, which is special. The center’s got to play good for that to happen as well.”