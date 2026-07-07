NFC Notes: Cam Skattebo, Sonny Styles, Javonte Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said that he’s noticed the work rookie LB Sonny Styles has put in to prepare for his role in the defense and the NFL.

“I just felt like he has a demeanor that is very much in control, similar to Jayden [Daniels] in that way where above the surface he just has a good demeanor,” Quinn said, via the team’s website. “You have to really know it to have that where you’re not sped up so you can tell he’s put the work in to dig in to get into that spot.”

Quinn added that the team has seen early returns on their first-round investment.

“I’d say he has hit all the marks that you can hit at this time of year,” Quinn said. “The knowledge, the intensity to go for it … He has absolutely nailed all the markers up to now and we’ll kind of continue that as we get into training camp, but he’s off to a hell of a start.”

Cowboys

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams said the three-year, $24 million contract he signed this offseason will motivate him to give the team his all after his hard work was rewarded.

“It felt good,” Williams told the Dallas Morning News. “Just knowing all my hard work paid off and I got a little bit of security. But I’ve still got a lot more to prove. I at least want to go to the Pro Bowl and definitely want to get to a Super Bowl with the team. Just working hard, grinding, and trying to be a better version of myself. That’s all I’m worried about.”

Giants

Giants HC John Harbaugh said that RB Cam Skattebo is one of the best running backs in the league and isn’t concerned about him returning after coming off an injury.

“I thought he was just what you saw, a downhill runner, a tone-setter type runner,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “He’s a tough tackle. That’s what you look for. How many guys can make yards when they’re not supposed to make yards on their own? It seems to me he was that kind of guy at Arizona State and the exact same guy that I saw on tape last year. You guys know better. You watched him up close and personal. He’s a top-tier back, and he’s planning on playing that way this year.”