NFC Notes: Cameron Jordan, Haason Reddick, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaners

Buccaneers LB coach Larry Foote had high praise for veteran OLB Haason Reddick and his Week 1 performance.

“He was fast,” Foote told Greg Auman. “We know he’s a mismatch for a lot of guys with his speed, his power. I’m impressed. He’s a little man, but he has power. He brings juice and energy and I think guys are feeding off that.”

Panthers

Carolina was blown out in Week 1 at Jacksonville, and some questioned if the starters had enough preparation time after getting little preseason in-game reps. Panthers OC Brad Idzik defended their decision to hold starters out of games because they had enough live reps during their two weeks of joint practices.

“I think from the outsider’s view—you see the reps in preseason games, every team manages it different,” Idzik said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “We also were benefitted with two cross-joint practices with Cleveland and Houston—two very physical, good defenses that posed a lot of challenges for us.”

“So we thought the extended reps combined with the reps that they got in the preseason games coming from most practices, our guys showed they were ready for the tempo of a real game and getting those live reps. Those things occurred in those two practices that we had.”

Saints

Saints veteran DE Cameron Jordan will play in his 228th career game in Week 2, tying QB Drew Brees for the most games played in franchise history. Jordan will also be ranked 13th in all-time games played by a defensive lineman. (Saints X)