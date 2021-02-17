NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Haason Reddick was approaching verified bust status when Arizona declined his fifth-year option entering this past season. But Reddick responded with a breakout, 12.5 sack season, including a five-sack eruption against the Giants, and now enters free agency as a potentially coveted option.

“I watched, I listened, I saw what people said and I won’t forget,” Reddick said via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “But, as you can see, I came out here this year and did what I had to do. And I bet you they ain’t saying it now.” Double-digit sacks equal double-digit millions on the next contract 90 percent of the time, so Reddick should do well for himself. It’s possible that could be on a new deal with the Cardinals, though far from a certainty. “I would like to stay here but we’ll see what happens when it comes, when the time comes, we’ll see what happens,” Reddick said. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones will likely want a new deal and it could make sense for Arizona to lower his $15.5 million cap hit in 2021. He adds Jones is easily a $20 million a year player, though.

Fullbacks may be an endangered species, but 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk is still positioned to do quite well for himself as a pending free agent given how unique and versatile he is as an offensive weapon. 49ers GM John Lynch highlighted him as one of San Francisco’s top priorities to keep as a major part of the offense.

“He’s a unique person and a unique football player because he does so many things for you,” Lynch said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “He’s important to us and we’re going to make every effort to try to keep him here. I’m sure there’ll be competition and we understand that, but Kyle’s a real important player to this football team and we’ll do everything we can to keep him here.”

According to the Athletic’s David Lombardi, 49ers DE Dee Ford has $11.6 million that’s currently guaranteed for injury and becomes fully guaranteed on April 1. But until Ford can pass a physical, which is a major question given the injury issues he’s battled for a year, the 49ers can’t cut him to save that money.

After April 1, the 49ers would lose $5.9 million by cutting Ford, with only $3.7 million in savings and $16.4 million in dead money if it's done after June 1.

Lombardi thinks the 49ers could restructure Ford’s guarantees into a signing bonus to stretch them over the deal, carry him all year on the veteran minimum even if it’s on a reserve list, then designate him a June 1 cut in 2022.