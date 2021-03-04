NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams

Cardinals

In a way, Cardinals DE J.J. Watt‘s decision to sign in Arizona puts even more of the spotlight on former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. Watt was clear that he wanted to sign with a contender, and while money obviously played a factor given how large Arizona’s contract offer was, Watt noted his belief in Murray’s potential and what that could mean for the Cardinals’ Super Bowl chances helped him make the decision. Cardinals GM Steve Keim reiterated they believe Murray could make a huge leap in his third season.

"Yeah, I think it's absolutely possible," Keim said on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio, "and I think it's all about the growth and from year one to year two and you know, I think sometimes we forget this guy played very little football at the college level. When you think about he didn't play in the spring because he played baseball. Played really one long season at Oklahoma. And then aside from that again, you know, he's just continuing to grow with the little things, the attention to detail, and for guy to step into the NFL from day one and become Rookie of the Year. Second year become one of three Pro Bowl quarterbacks on the NFC side. I mean, I think those were both indications that he is certainly headed in the right direction. And I think that now for him to take the next step with, again, the little things, seeing the field, the progressions, be more comfortable in this offense with his command. I think really, the sky's the limit with him."

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye thinks the 49ers make a lot of sense as a landing spot for pending Eagles free-agent S Jalen Mills , as former DB coach Cory Undlin holds the same position in San Francisco now.

As the defensive coordinator of the Rams last year, Brandon Staley drew a lot of attention for his innovative work on a side of the ball that often gets shortchanged. It got him a head coaching job with the Chargers. Now former Falcons interim HC Raheem Morris will step into the void Staley left and though he comes from a 4-3 background, he’s going to try and run the same system that Staley did — in his own way of course.