NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

The Cardinals confirmed QB coach/passing game coordinator Tom Clements has retired. (Bob McManaman)

49ers

49ers’ LB Fred Warner spoke about how it felt to lose DC Robert Saleh and how great it was to see a good coach like DC DeMeco Ryans be promoted this offseason.

“It’s obviously bittersweet to lose Coach Saleh because he was such an amazing coach,” Warner said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I know he’ll do such a great job with the Jets. But losing one of the best defensive coaches — or coaches, in general — in the league is always going to hurt. But I’m really excited about Coach Ryans getting his shot at being DC. I know he’s more than prepared and ready to take that over and do a great job. DeMeco is a great candidate because he’s a young, up-and-coming coach who’s extremely intelligent. And he obviously has done a great job with the linebacking corps. So it only made sense if you want to keep the core in-house of what we do to have DeMeco be the DC. I think not a lot will change. I think we have a great culture as it is with the mindset of being a fast, physical, violent, and smart defense.”

ESPN’s Field Yates notes the 49ers’ hired former NFL DE Darryl Tapp as assistant DL coach. Tapp was a second-round pick back in 2006 and finished his career with 29 sacks. He was previously the DL coach at Virginia Tech.

as assistant DL coach. Tapp was a second-round pick back in 2006 and finished his career with 29 sacks. He was previously the DL coach at Virginia Tech. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer thinks that the 49ers could be a good fit for departing Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford .

. The Athletic’s Matt Barrows notes that because of cap issues, the 49ers might have to roll with a combination of Ben Garland and Daniel Brunskill at center in 2021.

and at center in 2021. 49ers first-round DT Javon Kinlaw had a cleanup surgery on his right knee to take care of an issue that cost him the final two games of the season. (Eric Branch)

had a cleanup surgery on his right knee to take care of an issue that cost him the final two games of the season. (Eric Branch) 49ers QB Nick Mullens had successful elbow surgery and apparently did not need Tommy John surgery. He’s a restricted free agent so he will be on track for training camp if San Francisco re-signs him. (Mike Garafolo)

Rams

The Rams are currently projected to be around $30 million over the cap and can’t cut QB Jared Goff without adding even more to that total. Rams GM Les Snead claimed, however, that “anything can be done” with the cap, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry.

without adding even more to that total. Rams GM claimed, however, that “anything can be done” with the cap, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. Snead did acknowledge it would be “difficult to overcome” Goff’s contract for this year. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Regarding Rams LT Andrew Whitworth , Snead confirmed he’s told the team he plans to be back in 2021 but the entire process is still something he’s thinking about. Snead added later that “the answer is yes” as to if Los Angeles wants Whitworth back but added “there are variables” at play. (Rodrigue)

, Snead confirmed he’s told the team he plans to be back in 2021 but the entire process is still something he’s thinking about. Snead added later that “the answer is yes” as to if Los Angeles wants Whitworth back but added “there are variables” at play. (Rodrigue) Snead mentioned the Rams would promote internally to fill the front office voids left from the departures of Brad Holmes and Ray Agnew. He mentioned consultant Ray Farmer could be brought on full-time. (Rodrigue)

Seahawks