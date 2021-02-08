NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Regarding reports that the Cardinals and CB Patrick Peterson are headed for a split, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic points out there’s still a month before the start of unrestricted free agency for the two sides to work out a deal.

49ers

Center could be on the offseason shopping list for the 49ers. And fortunately for them, a great one is likely to be available as Falcons C Alex Mack is unlikely to be back in Atlanta given their cap issues. Mack has some experience with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and said he’d love to play for him again.

“Kyle is an incredible coach,” Mack said via NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco. “He’s an incredible coach, great person, strong motivator and runs an offense that is something that I’d know really well and that I performed very well in. Yeah, that said, they [the 49ers] are a very enticing thing.”

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing the Bears are the frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz at the moment. However, the Colts and 49ers are still in the picture.

Rams

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the first player the Lions asked for in trade talks for QB Matthew Stafford was Rams DT Aaron Donald . Los Angeles shot that down pretty quickly and they moved on to work out the current deal.

