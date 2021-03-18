NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
- New Cardinals WR A.J. Green said other teams were interested in him but he wanted to in an offense that was the best fit for his skillset. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Green mentioned that he still has a “few years left” with his career. (Josh Weinfuss)
- Green said he hasn’t had any conversations with Larry Fitzgerald about re-signing with the Cardinals but plans to talk soon. (Bob McManaman)
- Green added that he was interested in playing across from DeAndre Hopkins and enjoyed Arizona’s pursuit of him, comparing it to the college recruiting process. (Darren Urban)
49ers
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs were incredibly close to signing 49ers’ LT Trent Williams and nearly got a deal done, yet San Francisco made sure they locked up their No.1 free-agent priority.
- Ultimately, what helped edge Williams toward San Francisco was his loyalty to HC Kyle Shanahan, per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.
- Barrows adds the 49ers have talked with new DE Samson Ebukam about potentially being a three-down player and not just a designated pass rusher.
- Williams’ six-year, $138.06 million deal includes a $30.1 million signing bonus, his $1.5 million base salary for 2021 and $7.25 million in 2022 are guaranteed, while $1.2 million of his $19.4 million 2023 base salary is guaranteed at signing, while $5 million more becomes guaranteed by April 1, 2022.
- He’ll earn non-guaranteed salaries of $20.05 million, $22.5 million, and $32.21 million over the final three years of the agreement. (Aaron Wilson)
- Additionally with Williams’ contract, his 2024-2026 option-years must be decided on prior to April 1, 2023, which would fully guarantee $10 million of his $19.4 million 2023 base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
- The 49ers had a virtual pre-draft interview with Stanford WR Connor Wedington. (Matt Barrows)
- Barrows notes that Wedington is considered one of the best return specialists in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Rams
- According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams and Lions exchange of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff did not become official until Thursday due to Los Angeles agreeing to pay Goff a $2.5 million roster bonus that was due the second day of the league year.
Seahawks
- Seahawks’ CB Ahkello Witherspoon‘s one-year, $4 million guaranteed deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)