NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t planned out when first-round QB Trey Lance will get work with the first team.

“I don’t know. I haven’t really defined that for myself either,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “Just when I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. I mean, we’ll continue to mix him in there. But I don’t plan on just doing that completely. But Trey, what he showed in that game is, you know, I wish I could have left them there longer. I know he enjoys playing and he’s only been able to play one game in over a year, but I think it was good for him to get out. I think he started out good, got a little excited sometimes which he does. And you get a little excited, some of your technique and stuff you lose which will be fun to watch with him. Trey’s a guy who’s tough on himself and loves to correct things and since we’ve had him he’s been very good at correcting mistakes.”

Eric Branch reports 49ers LT Trent Williams didn’t practice on Tuesday with knee swelling.

didn’t practice on Tuesday with knee swelling. Shanahan says second-year DT Javon Kinlaw is dealing with a “shoulder issue” and is “week-to-week” moving forward. Kinlaw was seen working off to the side during practice. (Nick Wagoner)

is dealing with a “shoulder issue” and is “week-to-week” moving forward. Kinlaw was seen working off to the side during practice. (Nick Wagoner) Shanahan notes every spot on the wide receiver depth chart is wide open. “I mean we don’t have 1,2,3 or 4 settled” (Matt Barrows)

Shanahan said second-round G Aaron Banks will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury. (Wagoner)

will miss a few weeks with a shoulder injury. (Wagoner) 49ers undrafted WR Austin Watkins Jr. will also be out for up to two months with a broken foot. (Wagoner)

Cardinals

Cardinals fourth-round CB Marco Wilson‘s first taste of NFL game action was, by and large, a success, finishing with four tackles and a pair of pass breakups in coverage.

“I felt good. I felt natural out there,” Wilson said, via AZCentral.com. “Just having fun playing football, living my dream playing NFL football, so it felt great. I want to make sure moving forward that I can just be consistent.”

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury was ultimately pleased with Wilson while noting that the rookie does have areas of his game that he can clean up.

“Marco had some flash plays, had some plays I’d like to have back,” Kingsbury said of Wilson’s first preseason game. “I thought some of the additions we made through the draft and free agency late were big, and it’s been good competition. “They’re all learning the system. Having (CB) Robert Alford back and healthy has been a real big boost to that room, having a veteran presence like that.”

Rams

Rams OLB Leonard Floyd was seen leaving the field today but walking under his own power. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports that she had seen Floyd have his ankle re-taped earlier in practice.

was seen leaving the field today but walking under his own power. The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue reports that she had seen Floyd have his ankle re-taped earlier in practice. Second-round WR Tutu Atwell ‘s back flared up on Monday which caused him to miss practice. (Lindsey Thiry)

‘s back flared up on Monday which caused him to miss practice. (Lindsey Thiry) According to their Twitter account, Rams seventh-round WR Ben Skowronek sustained a fractured forearm and will undergo surgery on Monday.