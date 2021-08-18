NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy got the start with Kyler Murray held out of Arizona’s preseason win against the Cowboys on Friday night. McCoy was encouraged by what he saw from the team’s offense.

“This was a great night of football situationally. You go into these preseason games and you don’t know what you’re going to get,” McCoy said, via AZCentral. “First play of the game, I don’t know what they’re going to play. We didn’t break them down. So you really have to play what you see, play by your rules, up front with offensive lines and receivers to know the depths of routes and if you can convert or not.”

McCoy has been a positive influence on the Cardinals locker room. HC Kliff Kingsbury has said that McCoy is a leader that teams want in their quarterback room.

“I like what I’ve seen from Colt all camp. He’s very sharp, very cerebral, great leader, great with the guys. He’s a great communicator,” Kingsbury said. “A great guy for Kyler and myself to learn from, he’s been in so many different systems. So I thought he came out and handled himself well.

“He’s one of those guys that just gets it. When you talk to him, he knows how to handle himself and he knows all the right things to say,” Kingsbury added.

49ers

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris said third-round LB Ernest Jones had to call plays during the first preseason game because of headset issues.

“He couldn’t hear me, and you didn’t even know it,” Morris said, via Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register. “That coming from a rookie was pretty impressive.”

Seahawks

Seahawks S Jamal Adams, who signed a four-year, $70 million extension on Tuesday, said he’s glad to get a deal done and return to practice.

“Obviously, it was tough to come out here and continue to watch and not be involved like I wanted to,” Adams said, via the team’s official Twitter. “I understood the business, and we were working together the whole time. Don’t believe anything out there. Everything was good. There’s no relationship break. . . . We were all working together as a team, and we got it done.”

Adams said it feels like a load is off his shoulder now that his extension is finalized.

“Man, it’s a block off my shoulders,” Adams said. “Just so excited to be a part of such a unique organization. Always been a fan. Still a fan. But it just makes it that much greater than I’m a part of the family now. I’m ready to go win some championships, man.”

Adams reiterated that he’s grateful to sign his deal and that the Seahawks’ front office has confidence in him.

“I believe in myself, and I believe in what I can do on the football field,” Adams said. “All I needed was somebody to believe in me. And those guys upstairs, they believed in me. And they took a chance and all I can do is just continue to produce and continue to work my tail off and win ball games, man.”

Pro Football Talk has the full details of Adams’ deal. He has a $20 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1 million, $2 million, $11 million $16.5 million and $17.5 million, plus a $12.44 million option bonus in 2022.

Adams’ 2021 base salary is fully guaranteed. His bonus and base in 2022 are guaranteed for injury at signing and become fully guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl in 2022.

In 2023, $2.56 million of Adams’ base is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed five days after the Super Bowl.

Adams can make up to $2.75 million in incentives over the course of the deal, including $250,000 in 2022-2025 for hitting three interceptions and five sacks. He can raise his 2024 and 2025 base by an additional $250,000 for each year he makes the Pro Bowl and each year the Seahawks make the NFC championship ($1.75 million total).

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said TE Colby Parkinson doesn’t require surgery after sustaining a foot injury and there’s a chance he can return after a few weeks. (Curtis Crabtree)

said TE doesn’t require surgery after sustaining a foot injury and there’s a chance he can return after a few weeks. (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll had no timetable of recovery for Seahawks QB Geno Smith after sustaining a concussion in Saturday’s preseason game.