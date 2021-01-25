NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals
- Per Darren Urban of the team website, the Cardinals promoted Cam Turner to QB coach and added run game coordinator to OL coach Sean Kugler‘s title.
49ers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo briefly came up in trade talks regarding DT DeForest Buckner between the Colts and San Francisco.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s no firm consensus around the NFL on what Lions QB Matthew Stafford would cost in a trade but the general thought is a first-round pick and multiple picks in the second through fourth-round ranges.
- Fowler says Garoppolo is well thought of in San Francisco, so he’s not completely sure the 49ers would ditch him for Stafford, especially given their financial situation. However, Stafford would be a terrific fit to help elevate HC Kyle Shanahan‘s system.
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar notes the Seahawks have been trying to find a replacement for LB K.J. Wright for a few seasons now, which makes his return in doubt even though he can still play at a solid level.
- Dugar writes CB Shaquill Griffin is poised to be one of the better cover corners available in free agency, which could drive up his price tag unfortunately for the Seahawks.
- Dugar thinks the Seahawks might give CB Quinton Dunbar another chance and hope he stays healthy.
- He adds DE Benson Mayowa was one of their most productive pass rushers in terms of pressures and should be on top of Seattle’s priority list to try and bring back.
- Dugar mentions if the Seahawks place a second-round tender on restricted free-agent DT Poona Ford, they could get an offer sheet from another team. He doesn’t expect the team to tender RFA DE Shaquem Griffin.
- Because of OLB Bruce Irvin‘s injury and setbacks, Dugar thinks he might have a long free agency wait and be an option for the Seahawks to bring back closer to training camp.