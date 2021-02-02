NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray acknowledged the same problem outsider observers could see with Arizona all season long: inconsistency. The team finished 2020 8-8, which included terrific wins against teams like the Bills and Seahawks and perplexing losses like in a do-or-die Week 17 game to the Rams’ backup quarterback. To get the Cardinals where they want to go and to live up to the potential everyone sees, Murray highlighted the need for Arizona to become more consistently good.

“It was like, you just didn’t know which team you were getting,” Murray said on the Pat McAfee Show, via the team’s official website . “That comes down to us being inconsistent. For me, it starts with the little things, and I have said it before, organizations that win, they do everything right. They do everything the right way. Attention to detail, the small things. I’ve said, how you do anything is how you do everything.

“We’ve got to get to the point where we do everything the right way, we don’t take any stuff for granted. I think that’ll change the narrative or feel around the organization. The Cardinals, we haven’t really won a lot as far as an organization.”

A shoulder injury that Murray picked up midseason didn’t help things for the Cardinals. Murray appeared to be hurt in a Week 11 loss to the Seahawks and the injury noticeably affected him for the rest of the season, especially as a runner. But Murray revealed he actually suffered the initial injury a few weeks earlier.

“It happened against the Dolphins,” Murray said during an appearance on PFT Live. “I don’t know if you saw, I ran into a dude like third and long, one of the downs, whatever, that started it off. Then the Seahawks game I landed on it first drive. That’s kind of when it really started. . . . I couldn’t really — I wanted to stay in the game for my guys against the Seahawks. I wasn’t running around as much taking hits. I think that affected it. After that game I was fine. Obviously, had to play through it a little bit. But uou take hits here and there and you keep playing, and it was fine. I was good throughout the year. I don’t think it affected me as much as people think it did.”