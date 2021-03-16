NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals
- According to Dave Birkett, the Cardinals may be interested in signing veteran K Matt Prater.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey had a virtual meeting with the Cardinals.
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the Cardinals. (Justin Melo)
49ers
- CB Jason Verrett‘s one-year, $5.5 million deal with the 49ers includes a $2 million signing bonus, $4.5 million in guaranteed money, up to $1 million per game active roster bonuses, and up to $1 million in playtime, interceptions, and Pro Bowl incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- CB Emmanuel Moseley‘s two-year, $9.384 million deal with the 49ers includes $8.784 million in guaranteed money and a $3.464 million signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are among the teams which have shown pre-draft interest in Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey.
- LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens has met virtually or communicated with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, citing a league source, reports that Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has a “high opinion” of Jets QB Sam Darnold and could trade for him if Seattle winds up dealing Russell Wilson: “Keep an eye on Seattle for Darnold.”
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar writes that losing CB Shaquill Griffin to the Jaguars leaves the Seahawks in a bind at cornerback, as they don’t have a clear replacement
- Dugar thinks Seattle could re-sign CB Quinton Dunbar, who is coming off a knee injury. But other free-agent options will be pricey and there’s no guarantee they’ll transition well into the Seahawks’ particular system.
- Dugar mentions Richard Sherman, Patrick Peterson and Xavier Rhodes as some options.
- The Seahawks could also turn to the draft but they don’t have a first-round pick and have a hesitancy on spending high picks on cornerbacks anyway. Dugar says it will be hard to expect a Day 3 rookie corner to step in and start, though.
- Another option would be moving slot corner D.J. Reed to outside cornerback full-time, which would be hard given he’s 5-9.