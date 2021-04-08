NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks

Cardinals

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Florida WR Kadarius Toney has met virtually with the Cardinals.

has met virtually with the Cardinals. Cardinals QB Colt McCoy‘s one-year deal includes a $1.075 million base salary and a signing bonus of $137,500. (Field Yates)

49ers

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows writes that 49ers GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan are usually pretty close to the vest, so the buzz of them taking Alabama QB Mac Jones No. 3 overall isn’t coming from leaks inside the organization.

and HC are usually pretty close to the vest, so the buzz of them taking Alabama QB No. 3 overall isn’t coming from leaks inside the organization. Instead, Barrows thinks national reporters like Adam Schefter, Chris Simms and Chris Mortensen are coming to the conclusion that Jones is the pick by connecting the dots elsewhere. Barrows explains 49ers are doing a lot of background work on whoever they’re going to pick at No. 3 and player agents would be aware of that.

He also adds Schefter is good friends and co-wrote a book with Mike Shanahan, who still is a strong resource for his son in San Francisco.

While Kyle Shanahan has only attended Jones’ pro day so far, he’s expected to attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields ‘ second pro day on April 14. North Dakota State does not currently have a second pro day scheduled for QB Trey Lance but Barrows says sources expect it to happen.

‘ second pro day on April 14. North Dakota State does not currently have a second pro day scheduled for QB but Barrows says sources expect it to happen. Barrows notes the 49ers are among the teams that could sign CB Richard Sherman if they still have a need at the position following the draft.

if they still have a need at the position following the draft. Barrows thinks if the 49ers had lost LT Trent Williams to the Chiefs, it would have changed their offseason plans dramatically. They probably would have sat at No. 12 and targeted an offensive tackle while exploring other options at quarterback like Sam Darnold , Joe Flacco or another rookie later in the draft.

to the Chiefs, it would have changed their offseason plans dramatically. They probably would have sat at No. 12 and targeted an offensive tackle while exploring other options at quarterback like , or another rookie later in the draft. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Florida WR Kadarius Toney has upcoming virtual meetings with the 49ers.

has upcoming virtual meetings with the 49ers. 49ers’ new QB Nate Sudfeld‘s one-year deal includes a $990,000 base salary, $252,000 of which is guaranteed, while he can earn another $137,500 through incentives. (Field Yates)

Seahawks

Seahawks CB D.J. Reed expects recently signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon to be a strong member of their defense and praised the corner’s size, technique, and skills in press coverage.

“You’re getting a good football player,” Reed said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar and Christopher Kidd of TheAthletic.com. “First of all, he’s all of 6-3. It’s not just on paper. If you see him, he’s a big dude. He’s all of 6-3. One thing I love about him is his technique. His re-step, he probably has one of the best, if not the best, re-step in the league. If you don’t know what re-step is, it’s just a technique at the line where you just side-step when you’re in press [coverage]. He does a good job getting his hands on receivers. He gives a lot of good receivers problems.”