NFC Notes: Cardinals, 49ers Starting QB, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said CB Robert Alford “may be” placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol and missed Wednesday’s practice as a precaution. (Darren Urban)

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t see the benefit of rushing to name the starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance : “What do you gain by naming it? Only one thing comes to mind: ending those questions. … Why tell people? I know you guys want an answer, which is fine, to end the suspense of it. … I’m trying to get you more clicks.” (Cam Inman)

Garoppolo also made an appearance at the podium and ducked the question: “Yeah, I have a pretty good idea. It’s whatever he decides. I have a pretty good idea. I’m pretty happy where I’m at and where the offense is as a whole.” (Inman)

Rams

Perhaps one of the defining aspects of Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s career with the Detroit Lions was his grit. Whether it was injuries or overcoming poor teams, Stafford shrugged it all off and still managed to will a ton of personal success and even a few playoff appearances. But facing yet another rebuild, Stafford finally relented and asked for a trade, ending up in Los Angeles where the expectations are sky-high — exactly what he wanted when he asked out of Detroit.

“I just want to play in big games, you know?” Stafford said to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham. “… I want to have opportunities to make big-time plays in the fourth quarter against really good teams, in big moments, rather than a one o’clock game on a Sunday somewhere.”

Rams GM Les Snead said they have not decided between punters Johnny Hekker or Corey Bojorquez : “That decision’s not made.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Seahawks S Quandre Diggs would like an extension but there’s no movement on that subject to report yet.

would like an extension but there’s no movement on that subject to report yet. Fowler adds the Seahawks are confident they can address things with LT Duane Brown , who also wants a new deal, with a potential one-year extension.

, who also wants a new deal, with a potential one-year extension. According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks TE Luke Willson ‘s release was his decision after studying the offense’s new system under OC Shane Waldron .

‘s release was his decision after studying the offense’s new system under OC . Henderson adds that Willson’s heart “wasn’t in it” and has other career interests he intends on pursuing.