NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cam Akers, Rams, K.J. Wright, Seahawks

Cardinals

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers wasn’t satisfied with his performance this offseason after returning from a torn Achilles.

“I just wasn’t happy with my overall postseason performance,” he said, via Rams Wire. “Every playoff game, even the one game in the regular season, I just felt like I left a lot on the field. There was more out there to be had.”

Akers has been working overtime to get ready for the season. He’s been focused on putting the best version of himself on the field next year.

“This offseason, I really wanted to focus on being more consistent. Going out every play, every snap and just making sure I put myself in the best position to be successful,” he said. “No vacations. Only one trip home. That’s probably the only time I left L.A. I’ve been here every day working and they can attest to it. 8 o’clock in the morning every day.”

Akers said he won’t be happy until he’s recognized as a top-three running back in the NFL.

“Win first, and I do my part second and I’ll be happy,” Akers said. “Until y’all can mention me with the top three running backs in the league, outside of winning, I won’t be happy.”

Seahawks

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright said that he wants to play one more season in Seattle before concluding his career.

“I think it’s pretty well known where I stand at, how I want to end my career, going into my 12th season,” Wright said, via SeahawksWire. “If it’s not in Seattle, then I’ll be all good.”

Wright added that he’s waiting on the Seahawks’ response.

“So we’ll see,” Wright said. “Seattle knows my heart. It only makes sense for me to go back. And so we’ll see what they end up doing.”

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus believes free-agent LB K.J. Wright would provide a suitable veteran presence for the Seahawks following the departure of LB Bobby Wagner.