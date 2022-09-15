NFC Notes: Cardinals, Cam Akers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin said that HC Kliff Kingbury kept their depth chart “a mystery” between him and fellow RB Darrel Williams.

“It was definitely all still a mystery,” Benjamin said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official site. “I feel like with it that way. It brings out the best in competition between all of us, not necessarily knowing what’s going on but being prepared.”

Benjamin feels like he’s still “getting my feet wet” and is prepared for whatever role he can achieve in Kingsbury’s offense.

“I kind of still feel like I’m getting my feet wet,” Benjamin said. “I definitely felt like I found the tempo the way the game was going and it kind of felt great being out there. Finding new ways to move forward, and be prepared for the next week, whatever that role might be.”

As for having a role on special teams, Benjamin said that he’s more accustomed to his duties as a return specialist.

“It’s crazy just being out there,” Benjamin said. “We were reminiscing. With me, it had a lot to do with thinking and now I know all my roles like the back of my hand.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said he “loved the way” RB Cam Akers responded this week and expects him and RB Darrell Henderson to split time in the backfield: “I like the way that he went through the first walkthrough of the week. I liked his focus and concentration in the meetings and I expect that to translate to practice. I have true confidence that he and Darrell are both going to do a very good job for us and I’m excited about that coming to life this week.” (Sarah Barshop)

said he “loved the way” RB responded this week and expects him and RB to split time in the backfield: “I like the way that he went through the first walkthrough of the week. I liked his focus and concentration in the meetings and I expect that to translate to practice. I have true confidence that he and Darrell are both going to do a very good job for us and I’m excited about that coming to life this week.” (Sarah Barshop) Akers said McVay told him during training camp to have an increased sense of urgency: “Whatever Coach says, I’m going to take it and I’m going to learn from it. … Whether I think it’s right or not, maybe I’m not always right.” (Barshop)

Akers didn’t expect to have a limited workload in Week 1 but isn’t overly concerned: “Don’t want to make it too big, bigger than what it is.” (Barshop)

Seahawks

Seahawks DC Clint Hurtt said the loss of DB Jamal Adams is something that will be difficult for the team to replace, but he has confidence that DB Josh Jones and DB Ryan Neal will be able to step up and take command of the role.

“It hurts because the guy’s a great football player…So it’s a shot. We don’t have a lot of guys that are like that,” Hurtt said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “But like I said, we have so much confidence in Josh and Ryan and their ability.”

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll expects second-round RB Kenneth Walker to play in Week 2 after recovering from hernia surgery: “I tend to be on the optimistic side of things but I’m counting on it.., But he’s got to get through the work and let us know how he feels.” (Brady Henderson)