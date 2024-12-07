Seahawks Downgrade RB Kenneth Walker III To Out For Week 14

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that they’ve downgraded RB Kenneth Walker III to out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Walker is dealing with a calf injury, which are typically tough injuries to overcome in a short period of time. This officially opens the door for Zach Charbonnet to get a full workload.

Sunday’s matchup with Arizona is a pivotal game for the NFC West, as the winner could be in the driver’s seat to take the division.

Walker, 24, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Kenneth Walker has appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 542 yards on 145 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 38 receptions for 271 yards receiving and eight total touchdowns.