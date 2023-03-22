NFC Notes: Cardinals, Commanders, Daron Payne, Rams

Cardinals

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Cardinals met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.

Cardinals DE L.J. Collier's one-year, $1.08 million deal including $157,500 in signing and roster bonuses as a veteran salary benefit deal, via Aaron Wilson.

Collier's agent, Scott Casterline, said he wanted to get his client to an organization with the right coaching staff and defensive system: "Our main objective was getting L.J. to the right team, right coaching staff, and right scheme. Look at what they did last year in Philadelphia. They play upfield. Jonathan Gannon is what you want in a coach." (Wilson)

Commanders DT Daron Payne said HC Ron Rivera reassured him about receiving a lucrative contract extension this offseason.

“After the season, Coach [Rivera] came up to me and told me he gonna do whatever he can to get me paid this year,” Payne said, via CommandersWire. “So I believed him, and we had a conversation not too long ago, right before they franchise tagged me. And they told me, ‘don’t worry about the tag; we just doing that to get you paid.’ And he held up to his word, and they got the deal done.”

Payne said Washington returned with a “really strong offer” to start contract negotiations after being franchise-tagged last month.

“I wasn’t concerned because after they tagged me, they came back with a really strong offer to start the negotiations up, so I was excited about it and knew we were going to be able to come to terms.”

Adam Schefter reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has become the newest potential bidder to tour the Commanders’ stadium as he throws his hat into the ring to buy the franchise.

Adam Schefter reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has become the newest potential bidder to tour the Commanders' stadium as he throws his hat into the ring to buy the franchise. Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports the Commanders met with Browns free-agent LB Anthony Walker but he later opted to re-sign with Cleveland.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Commanders had dinner with Iowa State DL M.J. Anderson before his pro day.

before his pro day. Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. He has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the Rams met with Iowa State OLB Will McDonald before his pro day.

Los Angeles also met with Iowa State DL M.J. Anderson before his pro day.