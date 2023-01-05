NFC Notes: Cardinals, Commanders, Giants

Cardinals

Cardinals RB James Conner said he is already looking forward to next season after failing to live up to his 18-touchdown performance in 2021.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited for next year’s opportunity,” Conner said, via Darren Urban. “I’m not the type who looks too far ahead … but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited for next year and a fresh start. I’m already thinking about ways to improve and what needs to be done.”

Commanders

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano expects both Commanders QBs Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke to be elsewhere next season. Wentz will be cut to avoid paying his $26 million salary, while Heinicke might want to explore his options since it seems Washington is set on replacing him.

When asked about his job security, Commanders OC Scott Turner responded that he’s just focused on doing well in Week 18: “That’s part of this league. It could happen to anybody. It’s happened to guys that don’t expect it. I just do my job. Whatever happens after this week you go with it. I’m prepared to coach this game and get this team ready to be successful down the road.” (John Keim)

Giants

Giants DT Leonard Williams said he’s still playing through a lingering neck injury and doesn’t think it’ll fully recover until the offseason: “The winning makes it better for sure.” (Dan Salomone)