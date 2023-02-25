NFC Notes: Cardinals, Commanders, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new HC Jonathan Gannon said QB Kyler Murray (knee) has been eager to “attack his rehab” and is working on his recovery.

“He’s been very eager to attack his rehab the way he needs to attack it to get back and being him,” Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “He’s doing what he needs to do.”

Gannon wouldn’t put a timetable on when Murray will return.

“I’m not going to put a timetable on that right now,” Gannon said. “Whenever Kyler is fully healthy to play, that’s when he’ll play.”

Cardinals OC Drew Petzing said they will work through Murray’s injury as an entire staff.

“But I think that’s the nature of this league,” Petzing said. “I think no matter what year you’re going into, there’s going to be something that you have to handle and deal with, so it’s something we’re going to work through together as a staff, and we’re going to put our guys in the best position to go out there and win when the fall comes.”

Commanders

Regarding Commanders HC Ron Rivera recently calling Sam Howell their starting quarterback going forward, Howell said he is focused on improving ahead of the 2023 season.

“I was obviously super excited, and I’m super grateful to Coach Rivera for giving me that opportunity,” Howell said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “But really the work starts now. I’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity that I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every time single game that we play. The process doesn’t change, I’ve always tried to get better, but with this opportunity, I’ve got to take advantage of it.”

As for the Commanders hiring new OC Eric Bieniemy, Howell said they haven’t spoken yet but he’s eager to work with the coordinator.

“We haven’t had the chance to talk football yet,” Howell said. “I am super excited to get going. I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I’m super impressed with just the man he is. Obviously, he comes from a team that’s had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I’m just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider said they went through 1,150 college players in their initial scouting preparation and whittled that number down to 300 in preparation for the combine. (Bob Condotta)

said they went through 1,150 college players in their initial scouting preparation and whittled that number down to 300 in preparation for the combine. (Bob Condotta) Schneider said he has not had any conversations with LB Bobby Wagner about a potential reunion since he’s still on the Rams’ roster: “He’s technically still on their roster so we won’t be able to speak to his agent for a minute or two, which is actually himself.” (Condotta)