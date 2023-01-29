NFC Notes: Cardinals, Eagles, Jason Kelce

Cardinals

According to Josh Weinfuss, there have been rumors over the past few weeks that Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could miss the 2023 season.

Jason Kelce

Eagles C Jason Kelce said that he contemplated retirement three years ago but has made an effort to focus on his career.

“You know I think, it was maybe three years ago — I think that might’ve been Doug [Pederson]’s last year — it was on my mind quite a bit,” said Kelce, via NFL.com. “So, I’ve learned now that I don’t know when that last game’s going to come. Maybe I think about it a little bit less. There’s always a chance that’s going to be the situation. But, you just try to think about the game and focus on taking in the moment and being 100 percent there. It’s hard enough doing it that way. It’s going to be a lot harder if you’re not focused.”

Kelce is now putting all of his attention on their upcoming NFC Championship game against the 49ers.

“We all know the circumstances, it’s one and done from here on out, you know playoffs, you’re only guaranteed the next one,” said Kelce. “The formula’s and everything’s the same. You lock in during the week, you work hard, you practice hard, you work on your fundamentals and techniques. Trust your coaching and go out there and play.”

Eagles

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson has been a hot name the past few weeks. At least three head coaching candidates had Johnson at the top of their list as their offensive coordinator.

Jones adds one of the five teams with a coaching vacancy asked a veteran head coach they were speaking with if they would be open to bringing Johnson on as an assistant head coach, with the idea being Johnson could take over once he's ready.

For now, however, Jones reports Johnson has held off on any interviews, as if Eagles OC Shane Steichen gets a head coaching job, Johnson would be the top choice to replace him.