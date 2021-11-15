NFC Notes: Cardinals, Lions, Seahawks

Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals QB Colt McCoy has a pec strain and should be healthy for this week if needed.
- Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray will return when the team feels he’s able to go out and play his game without any major limitations: “We’re going to be smart, make sure he’s 100%, or close enough to where he can do his thing. Like I’ve said, whatever % that is, he’s got to be able to move and make plays and do what he does.” (Josh Weinfuss)
Lions
Lions HC Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from OC Anthony Lynn, but did his best to diminish the role reduction to Lynn as being able to stay mentally in-tune to the game.
“One of the things was why not change it up a little bit here,” Campbell said, via DetroitNews.com. “I wanted to be able to talk to (Goff) in game. Sometimes I think you’re able to get in the flow of the game when you’re the guy who’s calling it. It just helps to know exactly where to go. Honestly, I don’t think it’s a big deal. There were still things I was giving to A-Lynn when he was calling. It’s just now I took the green dot (headset with direct line to the quarterback) basically to Goff so I could communicate to him. I’ll still grab some (play) calls from them. I’ll use my own calls. It was a joint effort by all those guys.“
According to QB Jared Goff, the change from Lynn to Campbell went smoothly.
“It was really good,” Goff said. “I thought he did a great job and had a good feel for wanting to come back to something that we had done previously and kind of wanted to mix it up. I think he’ll only learn and continue to get better from here.”
Seahawks
- According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will be evaluated for a fine but not a suspension for his ejection in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
- Metcalf said one of the team’s struggles on offense has been getting the ball into their playmaker’s hands: “We got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them let them make plays.” (Curtis Crabtree)
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted LT Duane Brown has a groin injury and DB Ryan Neal left the game with a possible concussion. (John Boyle)
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson was adamant that his finger “felt fine” and he “felt confident in every throw.” (Boyle)
- Wilson also took the blame for the team’s shutout and offensive struggles: “Shane put a really good game plan together. Unfortunately, it comes on my shoulders because I didn’t fulfill those two big plays in those two moments.” (Crabtree)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!