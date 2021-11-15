NFC Notes: Cardinals, Lions, Seahawks

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cardinals QB Colt McCoy has a pec strain and should be healthy for this week if needed.

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray will return when the team feels he's able to go out and play his game without any major limitations: "We're going to be smart, make sure he's 100%, or close enough to where he can do his thing. Like I've said, whatever % that is, he's got to be able to move and make plays and do what he does." (Josh Weinfuss)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from OC Anthony Lynn, but did his best to diminish the role reduction to Lynn as being able to stay mentally in-tune to the game.

“One of the things was why not change it up a little bit here,” Campbell said, via DetroitNews.com. “I wanted to be able to talk to (Goff) in game. Sometimes I think you’re able to get in the flow of the game when you’re the guy who’s calling it. It just helps to know exactly where to go. Honestly, I don’t think it’s a big deal. There were still things I was giving to A-Lynn when he was calling. It’s just now I took the green dot (headset with direct line to the quarterback) basically to Goff so I could communicate to him. I’ll still grab some (play) calls from them. I’ll use my own calls. It was a joint effort by all those guys.“

According to QB Jared Goff, the change from Lynn to Campbell went smoothly.

“It was really good,” Goff said. “I thought he did a great job and had a good feel for wanting to come back to something that we had done previously and kind of wanted to mix it up. I think he’ll only learn and continue to get better from here.”

Seahawks

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will be evaluated for a fine but not a suspension for his ejection in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Metcalf said one of the team's struggles on offense has been getting the ball into their playmaker's hands: "We got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them let them make plays." (Curtis Crabtree)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted LT Duane Brown has a groin injury and DB Ryan Neal left the game with a possible concussion. (John Boyle)

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll noted LT Duane Brown has a groin injury and DB Ryan Neal left the game with a possible concussion. (John Boyle)

was adamant that his finger “felt fine” and he “felt confident in every throw.” (Boyle) Wilson also took the blame for the team’s shutout and offensive struggles: “Shane put a really good game plan together. Unfortunately, it comes on my shoulders because I didn’t fulfill those two big plays in those two moments.” (Crabtree)