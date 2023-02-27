NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Jalen Ramsey, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell felt that the compensation needed to land Sean Payton would’ve been too costly in the midst of their rebuild.

“We spent a lot of time. The issues around coach Payton had nothing to do with the money, the compensation we would be paying him,” Bidwill said, via PFT. “It was all the compensation, the draft compensation to the Saints. We just weren’t willing to go with what the Saints wanted us to give up. It would have been too costly to the team for us to rebuild that roster. It was really a series of tradeoffs. I still felt like we got great coaches out there that can get this team turned around. I think we were right when you look at JG.”

Rams

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Rams will “very likely” trade CB Jalen Ramsey in the coming weeks, with the Lions and Raiders being considered as potential landing spots.

“Now, Jalen Ramsey. This could be a hot market on the trade front,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “The Rams are talking calls here, so I’ve talked to some teams this weekend to see what’s going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often. It’s just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey’s game, and they need cornerback help. They’ve been sort of a built through the draft team but could be one to watch. Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skillset, is only 28 years old, even though he’s due $17 million and should have some suitors.”

Despite having three seasons of success with the Rams, The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentions OLB Leonard Floyd as a potential cap casualty for the team along with C Brian Allen.

Seahawks

Albert Breer of SI.com has heard that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would be as interested, if not more so, in buying the Seahawks than the Commanders.

Michael-Shawn Dugar points to G Gabe Jackson as a likely cap casualty for the Seahawks now that they have re-signed G Phil Haynes .

as a likely cap casualty for the Seahawks now that they have re-signed G . Dugar also notes that the team could move on from DT Shelby Harris as he carries a cap hit of $12.2 million for 2023.