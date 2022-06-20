NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins admitted that he has been held back by his shoulder injury after posting just 25 tackles and six pass deflections in 17 games. He adds that he isn’t too sure what his role will be as he heads into his second NFL season.

“We’re doing all kinds of stuff,” Collins said, via AZCardinals.com. “I could be the man in the middle. I could be somewhere in the middle but maybe not calling it. We don’t know what that is yet, so we’ll take that into training camp. Dealing with the shoulder, had a lot more effect on me than I probably thought. At some point, after I had injured it a second time, I was trying to be a tough man, which was probably not a good idea. If you have bad practices, you’re not going to play in the game. That’s where the transition went with that.”