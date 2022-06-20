NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Odell Beckham Jr, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals LB Zaven Collins admitted that he has been held back by his shoulder injury after posting just 25 tackles and six pass deflections in 17 games. He adds that he isn’t too sure what his role will be as he heads into his second NFL season.
“We’re doing all kinds of stuff,” Collins said, via AZCardinals.com. “I could be the man in the middle. I could be somewhere in the middle but maybe not calling it. We don’t know what that is yet, so we’ll take that into training camp. Dealing with the shoulder, had a lot more effect on me than I probably thought. At some point, after I had injured it a second time, I was trying to be a tough man, which was probably not a good idea. If you have bad practices, you’re not going to play in the game. That’s where the transition went with that.”
Rams
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson, in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, hinted that former Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. may be content waiting for a while until his market heats up.
- Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and won’t be ready to play until November at the earliest, possibly December. Anderson says at that point Beckham’s market could heat up with contending teams who may have had injuries or need help at wide receiver.
- She adds, and Beckham himself has said this on his Twitter account, that his offers so far may not be as financially lucrative as he had hoped.
Seahawks
Seahawks DBs coach Karl Scott said that fourth-round CB Coby Bryant is proving that he’s able to quickly process what’s happening on the field. There’s a starting opportunity in Seattle’s secondary and Bryant could capitalize.
“He’s a thinker — in a good way. Sometimes you get guys who are thinkers and they turn into blinkers where they’re not going anywhere, just blinking. That’s not him. [He] can take what he learned in the classroom and apply it on the practice field.” Scott said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson.
