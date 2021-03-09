NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson called the team’s signing of J.J. Watt “a great pickup” that proves Arizona intends to compete next season. However, Peterson still has no clarity about whether he will remain with the team.

“I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it’s the Cardinals or someone else,” Peterson told Mike Jones of USA Today. “I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”

John McClain of The Houston Chronicle argues that the Texans should approach the Cardinals about the possibility of a trade that would swap QB Deshaun Watson for QB Kyler Murray .

for QB . McClain notes that Murray would have the leverage in the situation as he could choose to leave Houston’s struggling franchise and opt to play professional baseball, leaving $11.6 million on the table.

