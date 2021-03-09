NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson called the team’s signing of J.J. Watt “a great pickup” that proves Arizona intends to compete next season. However, Peterson still has no clarity about whether he will remain with the team.
“I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it’s the Cardinals or someone else,” Peterson told Mike Jones of USA Today. “I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”
- John McClain of The Houston Chronicle argues that the Texans should approach the Cardinals about the possibility of a trade that would swap QB Deshaun Watson for QB Kyler Murray.
- McClain notes that Murray would have the leverage in the situation as he could choose to leave Houston’s struggling franchise and opt to play professional baseball, leaving $11.6 million on the table.
Rams
According to one of his new teammates, the Rams are expecting big things out of new QB Matthew Stafford this season.
“Just to bring a lot of the stuff he was doing in Detroit,” Rams DE Michael Brockers said during an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, per Will Selva. “Seeing the comebacks he had. The numbers he’s had. We’re expecting that to match what we do. We hope this is the turning point to win the big game.”
Seahawks
Following his release from Seattle, former Seahawks’ DE Carlos Dunlap took to his Instagram to make his feelings known. In his post, he mentioned that he would love to return to the team in 2021.
“Seahawks are releasing Damn Dunlap II after doing everything he was traded to do. My time there speaks for itself and I’ll say it here. Grateful for the opportunity. The Seattle trade helped me grow in many ways. Still would love to play in front of the 12’s, experience Seattle when things are open, but this is what it is right now. The Passion will continue, it’s clear I ain’t done turning up yet…”