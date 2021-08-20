NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals’ new WR A.J. Green said he’s excited for his opportunity in HC Kliff Kingsbury‘s offense.

“I don’t think ever,” Green said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Been a while, but I’m excited. I’m excited for my opportunity.”

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins believes Green is still in his prime: “I feel like A.J. is still in this prime.”

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson mentioned that opposing defenses are going to have difficulty stopping all of their receiving options.

“Defenses, they got to pick their poison this year, man,” Jefferson said. “It’s going to be a thing of beauty to sit back and watch this.”

Rams

Rams’ HC Sean McVay said he was disappointed to end practice early following scuffles between his team and the Las Vegas Raiders in a joint scrimmage.

“We only had a little bit left, so felt like the best decision, just based on the temperature of the situation, was bag the last eight plays in the team period that we had,” McVay said, via Paul Gutierrez and Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I did not see it, I just kind of had heard what had happened. But other than me seeing it, I can’t speak for anybody else, but I’m glad that nobody got injured. … It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish it up, but I’ll leave it at that.”

Rams’ DT Aaron Donald wasn’t a part of the practice but said it’s nothing new to him.

“Honestly, every joint practice I’ve ever been a part of there was a fight, but how things happened yesterday, how physical it was, I was pretty sure it was going to be — come back and be a lot of B.S.,” said Donald.

Seahawks

Seahawks’ LT Duane Brown continues to hold out as he seeks a new contract, yet QB Russell Wilson is being positive about the situation.

“I think anytime Duane’s not out there, it’s. . .,” Wilson said via Seahawks’ Twitter. “You always want your star left tackle out there. So just trusting the process, hoping it works out, because we definitely need him. That would be huge for us. He’s been one of the best in the game, obviously. I’m sure it’ll get figured out, worked out, and that’s what I’m hoping for and wanting.”

Wilson isn’t concerned about Brown staying in shape and thinks that he could sit out until the season started and still play well.

“He’s probably the most physically fit guy on our team,” Wilson said. “He’s so athletic. He used to play, I think, tight end in high school. He’s a guy who’s a really athletic player. He can really run, gets out of his stance really well. He’s super strong. The guy’s doing like 20 pull-ups in here, and at his size to do 20 pull-ups is crazy, and he’ll do like three sets of them with a weighted vest on sometimes. He can do it. I think the thing about Duane is he’s really cerebral. He understands the game. He’s our leader up front. He’s one of those guys that can really demonstrate the game, how the game is supposed to be played. I think it’s going to work out. That’s what I’m hoping for, and that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

According to the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, sixth-round OT Stone Forsythe got left tackle reps while OL Jamarco Jones was out with an injury.

