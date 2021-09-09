NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said getting fired from Texas Tech has prepared him to not worry about his job security.

“I think going through being the head coach at your alma mater and getting fired, it’s kind of walking through fire in this profession,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “So, after going through that, not too much really fazes you.”

Kingsbury added there isn’t a difference between the pressure he feels this year and in previous years.