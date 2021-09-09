NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said getting fired from Texas Tech has prepared him to not worry about his job security.
“I think going through being the head coach at your alma mater and getting fired, it’s kind of walking through fire in this profession,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “So, after going through that, not too much really fazes you.”
Kingsbury added there isn’t a difference between the pressure he feels this year and in previous years.
“Every year in the NFL there’s pressure,” Kingsbury said. “So, I just kind of take it week by week and try to do the best that we can. But it’s a team that was put together to win now, there’s no doubt, and there’s a lot of guys in that locker room that are getting up in age, can still play at a high level, but they have a sense of urgency to try and have a successful season.”
- Cardinals DC Vance Joseph mentioned that CB Malcolm Butler missed last week due to a personal matter and wouldn’t rule out Butler from playing in Week 1. (Darren Urban)
Rams
- Rams HC Sean McVay said he still thinks WR DeSean Jackson can still contribute: “What I’ve been impressed with is I’m seeing the same player. It’s never been an ability thing. It’s just availability the last couple of years. … He’s going to be a big factor for us this year.” (Greg Beachum)
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll complimented new CB Blessuan Austin: “Wow, he’s a hitter. He has a really aggressive and physical style of play and that’s what I loved about what I saw. He’s got good size … but his willingness to throw his body around and give you everything he’s got is what jumped off the film to me.” (Brady Henderson)
- Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks brought in TE Austin Fort for a visit.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!