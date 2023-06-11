NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals veteran QB Colt McCoy finished last season with a neck injury and concussion symptoms but revealed that he has been having undisclosed elbow issues as well.

“I had some elbow stuff,” McCoy told reporters, via CardinalsWire.com. “Just kind of been taking care of it all offseason. They’ve ramped me back up to be able into being able to do some team drills and throws. It’s been good. Just been focusing on that and I feel pretty good.”

Rams

Rams DC Raheem Morris knows the team will have a hard time searching for a replacement for CB Jalen Ramsey but is looking for one among the players on the current roster anyway.

“It’s hard to even mention Jalen, because like he’s the prototype for every position,” Morris said, via Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. “But when you talk about what it is, it’s really the increased toughness. It’s really the short space quickness. They definitely lack the size that Jalen had, which is kind of unique. But those are the things that we look for. Those are things that you look for in just around the league in general. And those guys that we have right now going out to getting those reps, are certainly showing those attributes and being able to do some of those things. Jalen provided sort of a unique ability just with his size, either outside corner or whether you played him inside, I don’t think it really mattered. (He’s) kind of unique in his own right.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll called CB Tariq Woolen aggravating a knee injury an “unusual occurrence” after it happened in between drills and hopes he’ll return in 4-6 weeks.

“It was really an unusual occurrence,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of Yahoo Sports. “He didn’t have a play where he got hurt. He was in between plays, getting ready to go get lined up and felt something. It wasn’t bad, and then before the play started he sat down and felt his knee (that) something was wrong. Fortunately, everything went great. You can see him, he’s getting around terrific already. It’s, hopefully, a four-to-six-week-type deal.”

Carroll said Woolen has stayed positive through his issue.

“It was such a weird occurrence, he just took it in stride and has been really positive about it,” Carroll said. “So we see nothing but that we should be able to get him back soon.”

Carroll added Woolen is almost back to full strength.

“He’s doing great and his strength is almost all the way back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “There’s no hesitation in that he’ll make it back in our thinking. He’s doing all of the work, all of the walk-through stuff.”