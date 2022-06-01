NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Cam Newton

Cardinals

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo points out that Wednesday is actually Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ’s second day back at the team’s facility as a sign of “good faith” in contract talks

’s second day back at the team’s facility as a sign of “good faith” in contract talks The Cardinals picked up $10 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of DT Jordan Phillips. He will still count for $5.9 million in dead money in 2023. (Over The Cap)

Rams

Rams WR Allen Robinson said that he appreciates HC Sean McVay‘s coaching style, attention to detail, and thoroughness when explaining a certain situation.

“It’s been a great transition, honestly. Being able to join this culture and this team, being able to come out here and work every day,” Robinson said, via Rams Wire. “Coach McVay coaches us hard, detailed and I think that’s something for a vet guy that I can appreciate. It’s very detailed, specific coaching, it helps me learn, it allows me to ask questions and be able to learn things pretty quickly.”

McVay said things are going in the “right direction” in contract talks with DT Aaron Donald: “Things are trending in the right direction.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Seahawks

FOX Sports’ Sheena Quick says the Seahawks have some interest in signing veteran QB Cam Newton .

However, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times says his understanding is Seattle is not interested in Newton and any indication they are is inaccurate.

Condotta points out the Seahawks were interested in Newton when Russell Wilson was injured last season but reiterated they aren’t right now.

Seahawks S Ryan Neal had high praise of fourth-round CB Coby Bryant after observing him in OTAs: "I know Coby is going to be very competitive. I can see it already in how he moves, how he runs. I can already tell he has great ball skills. And I can already tell he's going to be a dog." (Curtis Crabtree)

Neal thinks that Bryant has a chip on his shoulder given he hasn't commanded much attention since the 2022 NFL Draft: "You've got to think, starting across from Sauce Gardner and no one's mentioning your name kind of puts a chip on your shoulder and he definitely showed that by balling out." (Crabtree)

Neal added fifth-round CB Tariq Woolen is showing he has the "physical capability" for the NFL: "Just seeing his physical capabilities, it's just like, man, you really pray and you hope and you're on his ass because you want him just to learn how to put it all together and just be able to use that athletic ability he's got." (Crabtree)

is showing he has the “physical capability” for the NFL: “Just seeing his physical capabilities, it’s just like, man, you really pray and you hope and you’re on his ass because you want him just to learn how to put it all together and just be able to use that athletic ability he’s got.” (Crabtree) The Seahawks picked up $5.1 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of DE Carlos Dunlap. He will still count for $4.2 million in dead money in 2023. (Over The Cap)