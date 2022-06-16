NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Chris Carson

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t elaborate on why C Rodney Hudson was absent from mandatory minicamp but added that they are “working through something with him.”

“We’re working through something with him,” Kingsbury said, via Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic. “Soon as we know, we’ll have that updated.”

Cardinals G Justin Pugh said he’s been getting reps at center with Hudson out.

“So it’s like why not go out there and try to play center in this offense with Kyler, because center is a very important position. And we’ve shown we’ve prioritized that position,” Pugh said. “And there’s a lot of centers that play older in their years because physically it’s not as demanding. Mentally it’s much more intense. And that’s where I think I can still succeed at that position.”

Pugh said he initially planned on retiring after the 2021 season, but GM Steve Keim offered him a salary that made it worth returning. (Darren Urban)

Rams

Rams WR coach Eric Yarber agrees with HC Sean McVay‘s assessment of WR Tutu Atwell coming into his second season, saying that has been “night and day” in terms of Atwell’s development.

“He’s progressing very, very well mentally and physically. The game has slowed down for him. He knows his plays like the back of his hand,” Yarber said, Kevin Modesti of the OC Register. “It’s almost like he took things for granted (last year). But now, he saw how Cooper and Robert Woods prepared and how it translated to on-the-field (success). I was going to suggest he do that anyway, but he did it before I even suggested it. That says a lot about how he’s serious about this and he wants to be a good pro.”

Yarber says that Atwell has now come to understand the importance of preparation during his career.

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Yarber said. “So you’ve got to press on him: ‘Hey, this is how you prepare. You’ve got to prepare like a pro. This is your livelihood. This is not you going to class and then going out there and using your athletic ability.’”

Seahawks

Although Seahawks RB Chris Carson said there is “no timeline” for his return from a neck injury, he is still focused on playing in the NFL.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”

Carroll is also hopeful Carson will be able to return from his neck injury, although didn’t offer any guarantees.

“That could have happened,” Carroll said via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “That didn’t happen. Now we’re into the next phase of it and we’ll see what happens. Just hold out good hope because he’s worked really hard and wants to come back. But I can’t tell you anything for certain now at this point.”