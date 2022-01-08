NFC Notes: Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

Cardinals

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt has made an incredible comeback from injury that has drawn praise from GM Steve Keim.

“To have that kind of injury setback, really disappointing for all of us, but not once did J.J. show signs of feeling sorry for himself,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com. “In fact, now, I look at how fast he has healed, how hard he has worked, and the time I’ve been doing this, you look at your roster and there are 52 players and then there is J.J. Watt. He is different. And he is different in every way. I would not bet against J.J. Watt. What I have seen from him internally in the building, his work ethic, the things he has done out on the field, being able to stay in shape, his nutrition, his preparation, it’s second to none. There is nobody that works like J.J. Watt. I’ve been around a lot of good players. He is a special guy in every aspect. I certainly think he has an opportunity here going forward.”

Keim also commented on HC Kliff Kingsbury, saying he believes that he is Coach of the Year after winning a few games without QB Kyler Murray among other players.

“In my opinion, not only has Kliff Kingsbury done a phenomenal job, I think he’s the Coach of the Year,” Keim said. “People say, ‘Why?’ Kliff Kingsbury won two of three games without his starting quarterback, with a number of players missing, and I know other teams miss players, but we won two games with Colt McCoy. And Colt played at a high level.”I can’t say enough good things about Kliff. I’m really happy with him and I know (owner) Michael (Bidwill) is happy with him as well.”

The Cardinals worked out WR Devonte Dedmon this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is facing new challenges and some familiar ones during his first season in Los Angeles. On one hand, he is looking forward to the postseason and getting what would be the first win of his career. On the other, he is again attempting to help a receiver break the record for receiving yards in a single season.

“It’s a cool thing to be a part of it,” Stafford said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “It makes me feel lucky I got to play with two great players in different eras.”

Rams DL Greg Gaines had a plate and eight screws put in his hand last week before the team’s game against the Ravens. Gaines finished with a couple of tackles and a combined tackles-for-loss still expects to play this week against the 49ers. (Jourdan Rodrigue)

Seahawks

Rumors continue to surround Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, who referenced his no-trade clause and the fact that he wants to bring deliver more Super Bowl wins to Seattle.

“Well I think first of all when it comes to no-trade clauses in sports, the main reason is so that teams can’t trade somebody to anywhere, that’s the number one reason, right?” Wilson said, via SeahawksWire.com. “In sports, you can wake up the next day and you’re gone, somewhere else, that’s the number one reason. Going back to your main question though, you know for me, what I’m really super passionate about, obviously my goal is to win more Super Bowls and my plan is to win them here. It is that simple, so there is nothing else really other than that.”

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that the Seahawks have at least had internal discussions about a coaching change this offseason.

Sources tell La Canfora that Seattle is considering whether a full rebuild is required for the team.

Tony Pauline of PFN reports that it’s “50-50” on Seahawks HC Pete Carroll being fired.

being fired. Pauline said recently that UCLA could be an option for Carroll should Seattle move on: “From what I’m hearing, UCLA could potentially try and court Pete Carroll, to bring Pete Carroll in as the head coach of UCLA.”